2022/05/10 | 03:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq Business News Expert Blogger, Dr Amer K.Hirmis, has just published a book that takes readers 6000 years back to early Mesopotamian polity, culture, and religious codes which shaped the economy, and continue to shape much of the body of Iraq's polity, economy and society today.Economic inefficiency, inequality and lack of sufficient employment […]

read more The Economics of Iraq: Ancient Past to Distant Future first appeared on Iraq Business News.