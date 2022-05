Iraqi Army Kills, Captures Daesh Terrorists

2022/05/10 | 12:56 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD (Dispatches) – The Iraqi army forces have killed and arrested several Daesh terrorists and the group’s local leaders in the provinces of Nineveh and Baghdad, the Iraqi military said.The army carried out an operation in a mountainous area in the northern province of Nineveh and killed three Daesh terrorists, Yahia Rasoul, spokesman of the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi forces, said in a statement.Separately, the Iraqi forces arrested three Daesh local leaders in Baghdad Province by intelligence reports from previously arrested terrorists, the media office of the Joint Operations Command (JOC) said in another statement.“During the preliminary investigations, the detainees confessed to carrying out terrorist operations in Anbar Province, leading terrorist groups, and participating in several terrorist operations against security forces and citizens,” the JOC statement said.Over the past few months, Iraqi security forces have conducted operations against the foreign-backed terrorists to crack down on their intensified activities.The security situation in Iraq has been improving since the defeat of the Daesh terrorists in 2017.However, Daesh remnants have since melted into urban centers, deserts and rugged areas, carrying out frequent terrorist attacks against the security forces and civilians.