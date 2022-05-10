2022/05/10 | 13:36 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Shares in Genel Energy were trading down 7 percent on Tuesday morning after the company announced disappointing results at the Sarta-5 appraisal well: "Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces the following update on the Sarta PSC (30% working interest and operator).
"Testing of the Sarta-5 appraisal well has been completed.
[…]
Shares in Genel Energy were trading down 7 percent on Tuesday morning after the company announced disappointing results at the Sarta-5 appraisal well: "Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces the following update on the Sarta PSC (30% working interest and operator).
"Testing of the Sarta-5 appraisal well has been completed.
[…]
read more Shares in Genel Energy slump on Sarta Result first appeared on Iraq Business News.