Shares in Genel Energy slump on Sarta Result

2022/05/10 | 13:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Shares in Genel Energy were trading down 7 percent on Tuesday morning after the company announced disappointing results at the Sarta-5 appraisal well: "Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces the following update on the Sarta PSC (30% working interest and operator)."Testing of the Sarta-5 appraisal well has been completed.[…]

