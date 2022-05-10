Dust storms sweep over Baghdad amid widespread desertification in Iraq

2022/05/10 | 19:20 - Source: Iraq News

Issued on: 10/05/2022 - 15:53Modified: 10/05/2022 - 18:06

Widespread desertification has led to a proliferation of dust storms in Iraq, with water becoming increasingly scarce due to climate change.



Dams built upstream in Turkey and Iran are also choking the country’s rivers, and farmers can no longer access the water needed to grow their crops.



FRANCE 24’s Lucile Wasserman and Yasmine Mosimann report from Baghdad.