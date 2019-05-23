Home › Baghdad Post › Turkey stopped purchasing Iranian oil as of May -Turkish official

Turkey stopped purchasing Iranian oil as of May -Turkish official

2019/05/23 | 20:30



Turkey



stopped purchasing Iranian oil as of May as US waivers granted last November



to eight buyers expired, and will continue to abide by Washington's demand that



it halt all imports of crude oil from Iran, a senior Turkish



official said on Wednesday."We



are not getting any oil from Iran now," said the official, who spoke on



condition of anonymity. "We were one of the eight countries getting an



exception from those sanctions, and now we are ready to abide by them," he



said.Reuters



on Monday reported that no tankers loaded in Iran have arrived at Turkish ports



so far in this month, according to Refinitiv tracking data. Analysts said it



was replacing Iranian oil with supplies from Iraq, Russia and Kazakhstan.The



United States reimposed sanctions on Iran in November after pulling out of a



2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and six world powers. Aiming to cut Iran's



sales to zero, Washington this month ended sanctions waivers for importers of



Iranian oil, ending a six-month reprieve for Turkey and seven other big



importers including China and India.Iranian



crude oil exports have fallen in May to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) or lower,



tanker data showed and industry sources said last week. The bulk of the crude



was heading for Asia but it was unclear who was buying and whether the oil was



heading to end-users or storage.Turkey's



largest oil refiner Tupras had pressed Washington for an extension of the



import waiver before the May 1 expiration, according to a person familiar with



the talks, adding that when it was not granted, the company made clear it would



halt all imports from Iran.But the



senior Turkish official added that Ankara did not agree with US sanctions



policy on Iran."We



don't believe in sanctions, but as a strategic ally we respect the US decision ..." We don't believe isolation of Iran will be helpful," he



said.Tensions



have spiked between Iran and the United States after Washington sent more



military forces to the Middle East, including an aircraft carrier, B-52 bombers



and Patriot missiles, in a show of force against what U.S. officials say are



Iranian threats to its troops and interests in the region.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Turkeystopped purchasing Iranian oil as of May as US waivers granted last Novemberto eight buyers expired, and will continue to abide by Washington's demand thatit halt all imports of crude oil from Iran, a senior Turkishofficial said on Wednesday."Weare not getting any oil from Iran now," said the official, who spoke oncondition of anonymity. "We were one of the eight countries getting anexception from those sanctions, and now we are ready to abide by them," hesaid.Reuterson Monday reported that no tankers loaded in Iran have arrived at Turkish portsso far in this month, according to Refinitiv tracking data. Analysts said itwas replacing Iranian oil with supplies from Iraq, Russia and Kazakhstan.TheUnited States reimposed sanctions on Iran in November after pulling out of a2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and six world powers. Aiming to cut Iran'ssales to zero, Washington this month ended sanctions waivers for importers ofIranian oil, ending a six-month reprieve for Turkey and seven other bigimporters including China and India.Iraniancrude oil exports have fallen in May to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) or lower,tanker data showed and industry sources said last week. The bulk of the crudewas heading for Asia but it was unclear who was buying and whether the oil washeading to end-users or storage.Turkey'slargest oil refiner Tupras had pressed Washington for an extension of theimport waiver before the May 1 expiration, according to a person familiar withthe talks, adding that when it was not granted, the company made clear it wouldhalt all imports from Iran.But thesenior Turkish official added that Ankara did not agree with US sanctionspolicy on Iran."Wedon't believe in sanctions, but as a strategic ally we respect the US decision ..." We don't believe isolation of Iran will be helpful," hesaid.Tensionshave spiked between Iran and the United States after Washington sent moremilitary forces to the Middle East, including an aircraft carrier, B-52 bombersand Patriot missiles, in a show of force against what U.S. officials say areIranian threats to its troops and interests in the region.