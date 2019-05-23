Turkey stopped purchasing Iranian oil as of May -Turkish official

2019/05/23 | 20:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Turkey
stopped purchasing Iranian oil as of May as US waivers granted last November
to eight buyers expired, and will continue to abide by Washington's demand that
it halt all imports of crude oil from Iran, a senior Turkish
official said on Wednesday."We
are not getting any oil from Iran now," said the official, who spoke on
condition of anonymity. "We were one of the eight countries getting an
exception from those sanctions, and now we are ready to abide by them," he
said.Reuters
on Monday reported that no tankers loaded in Iran have arrived at Turkish ports
so far in this month, according to Refinitiv tracking data. Analysts said it
was replacing Iranian oil with supplies from Iraq, Russia and Kazakhstan.The
United States reimposed sanctions on Iran in November after pulling out of a
2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and six world powers. Aiming to cut Iran's
sales to zero, Washington this month ended sanctions waivers for importers of
Iranian oil, ending a six-month reprieve for Turkey and seven other big
importers including China and India.Iranian
crude oil exports have fallen in May to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) or lower,
tanker data showed and industry sources said last week. The bulk of the crude
was heading for Asia but it was unclear who was buying and whether the oil was
heading to end-users or storage.Turkey's
largest oil refiner Tupras had pressed Washington for an extension of the
import waiver before the May 1 expiration, according to a person familiar with
the talks, adding that when it was not granted, the company made clear it would
halt all imports from Iran.But the
senior Turkish official added that Ankara did not agree with US sanctions
policy on Iran."We
don't believe in sanctions, but as a strategic ally we respect the US decision ..." We don't believe isolation of Iran will be helpful," he
said.Tensions
have spiked between Iran and the United States after Washington sent more
military forces to the Middle East, including an aircraft carrier, B-52 bombers
and Patriot missiles, in a show of force against what U.S. officials say are
Iranian threats to its troops and interests in the region.
Turkey
stopped purchasing Iranian oil as of May as US waivers granted last November
to eight buyers expired, and will continue to abide by Washington's demand that
it halt all imports of crude oil from Iran, a senior Turkish
official said on Wednesday."We
are not getting any oil from Iran now," said the official, who spoke on
condition of anonymity. "We were one of the eight countries getting an
exception from those sanctions, and now we are ready to abide by them," he
said.Reuters
on Monday reported that no tankers loaded in Iran have arrived at Turkish ports
so far in this month, according to Refinitiv tracking data. Analysts said it
was replacing Iranian oil with supplies from Iraq, Russia and Kazakhstan.The
United States reimposed sanctions on Iran in November after pulling out of a
2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and six world powers. Aiming to cut Iran's
sales to zero, Washington this month ended sanctions waivers for importers of
Iranian oil, ending a six-month reprieve for Turkey and seven other big
importers including China and India.Iranian
crude oil exports have fallen in May to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) or lower,
tanker data showed and industry sources said last week. The bulk of the crude
was heading for Asia but it was unclear who was buying and whether the oil was
heading to end-users or storage.Turkey's
largest oil refiner Tupras had pressed Washington for an extension of the
import waiver before the May 1 expiration, according to a person familiar with
the talks, adding that when it was not granted, the company made clear it would
halt all imports from Iran.But the
senior Turkish official added that Ankara did not agree with US sanctions
policy on Iran."We
don't believe in sanctions, but as a strategic ally we respect the US decision ..." We don't believe isolation of Iran will be helpful," he
said.Tensions
have spiked between Iran and the United States after Washington sent more
military forces to the Middle East, including an aircraft carrier, B-52 bombers
and Patriot missiles, in a show of force against what U.S. officials say are
Iranian threats to its troops and interests in the region.