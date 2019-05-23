عربي | كوردى


Senior German diplomat in Tehran for nuclear deal talks

2019/05/23 | 21:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A senior German diplomat headed Thursday to Tehran to press

Iran to continue to respect the landmark nuclear deal, despite the unilateral

withdrawal of the US and increasing pressure from Washington, AP reported.Tensions have soared in the Mideast recently as the White

House earlier this month sent an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the

region over a still-unexplained threat it perceived from Iran.In Berlin, the Foreign Ministry said Political Director Jens

Ploetner was to hold talks with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

on Thursday to try salvage the nuclear deal signed in 2015 in Vienna. The

accord has steadily unraveled since the Trump administration pulled America out

of the deal, re-imposed and escalated US sanctions on Tehran last year.The German envoy’s visit also follows Iran’s declaration

earlier this month that the remaining signatories to the deal — Germany,

France, Britain, China and Russia — have two months to develop a plan to shield

Iran from American sanctions.“The situation in the Arabian Gulf and the region, and the

situation surrounding the Vienna nuclear agreement, is extremely serious,” the

German Foreign Ministry said in an e-mail to The Associated Press. “There is a

real risk of escalation — including due to misunderstandings or an incident. In

this situation, dialogue is very important.”With Iran’s 60-day deadline, the ministry said there is

still a “window for diplomacy to persuade Iran to continue its full compliance”

and said Germany remains in close contact with the other nations that have been

struggling to keep the deal alive.The accord, intended to keep Iran from obtaining a nuclear

weapon, promised economic incentives in exchange for restrictions on Tehran’s

nuclear activities. Despite efforts so far by the others to keep the deal from

collapsing, Iran’s economy has been struggling and its currency has plummeted

after the re-imposition of US sanctions.Iran continued abiding by the stipulations of the deal,

according to a February report by the International Atomic Energy Agency,

though it expressed increasing frustration with the inability of the Europeans

to provide economic relief. A new IAEA report is due out soon.Then on Monday, Iran announced it had quadrupled its

production capacity of low-enriched uranium. Iranian officials made a point to

stress that the uranium would be enriched only to the 3.67% limit set under the

nuclear deal, making it usable for a power plant but far below what’s needed

for an atomic weapon.But by increasing production, Iran will likely soon exceed

the stockpile limitations set by the nuclear accord, which would escalate the

situation further.Several incidents have added to the crisis, including the

sabotage of the oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, as well

as a rocket that landed near the US Embassy in Baghdad. The US has blamed Iran

for both incidents without publicly offering evidence. America also has

evacuated nonessential diplomatic staff from Iraq amid the tensions.Also, Iran-aligned rebels in Yemen have targeted a Saudi

pipeline and sent a bomb-laden drone to target a Saudi airport with a military

base on Tuesday.The Pentagon was to present plans on Thursday to the White

House to send up to 10,000 more American troops to the Middle East, to beef up

defenses against potential Iranian threats, US officials said. Iran has watched

warily as the USS Abraham Lincoln heads toward the Strait of Hormuz and B-52

bombers began flying missions in the region.Iran’s armed forces chief of staff, Gen. Mohammad Hossein

Bagheri, said Thursday the military will remain watchful about “deceptions by

the US government and its adventurous” president.“With the finger on the trigger, Iran is ready to respond to

any invader strongly and with unbelievable speed,” Bagheri said in a statement.Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was expected to

arrive later Thursday in Islamabad as Pakistan seeks to calm regional tensions.

He was to hold talks with Pakistani officials on Friday.“We believe the situation in the region is serious and needs

to be addressed through dialogue by all parties,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry

said in a statement. “We expect all sides to show restraint, as any

miscalculated move, can transmute into a large-scale conflict.”



