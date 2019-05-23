Senior German diplomat in Tehran for nuclear deal talks

2019/05/23 | 21:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A senior German diplomat headed Thursday to Tehran to press
Iran to continue to respect the landmark nuclear deal, despite the unilateral
withdrawal of the US and increasing pressure from Washington, AP reported.Tensions have soared in the Mideast recently as the White
House earlier this month sent an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the
region over a still-unexplained threat it perceived from Iran.In Berlin, the Foreign Ministry said Political Director Jens
Ploetner was to hold talks with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
on Thursday to try salvage the nuclear deal signed in 2015 in Vienna. The
accord has steadily unraveled since the Trump administration pulled America out
of the deal, re-imposed and escalated US sanctions on Tehran last year.The German envoy’s visit also follows Iran’s declaration
earlier this month that the remaining signatories to the deal — Germany,
France, Britain, China and Russia — have two months to develop a plan to shield
Iran from American sanctions.“The situation in the Arabian Gulf and the region, and the
situation surrounding the Vienna nuclear agreement, is extremely serious,” the
German Foreign Ministry said in an e-mail to The Associated Press. “There is a
real risk of escalation — including due to misunderstandings or an incident. In
this situation, dialogue is very important.”With Iran’s 60-day deadline, the ministry said there is
still a “window for diplomacy to persuade Iran to continue its full compliance”
and said Germany remains in close contact with the other nations that have been
struggling to keep the deal alive.The accord, intended to keep Iran from obtaining a nuclear
weapon, promised economic incentives in exchange for restrictions on Tehran’s
nuclear activities. Despite efforts so far by the others to keep the deal from
collapsing, Iran’s economy has been struggling and its currency has plummeted
after the re-imposition of US sanctions.Iran continued abiding by the stipulations of the deal,
according to a February report by the International Atomic Energy Agency,
though it expressed increasing frustration with the inability of the Europeans
to provide economic relief. A new IAEA report is due out soon.Then on Monday, Iran announced it had quadrupled its
production capacity of low-enriched uranium. Iranian officials made a point to
stress that the uranium would be enriched only to the 3.67% limit set under the
nuclear deal, making it usable for a power plant but far below what’s needed
for an atomic weapon.But by increasing production, Iran will likely soon exceed
the stockpile limitations set by the nuclear accord, which would escalate the
situation further.Several incidents have added to the crisis, including the
sabotage of the oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, as well
as a rocket that landed near the US Embassy in Baghdad. The US has blamed Iran
for both incidents without publicly offering evidence. America also has
evacuated nonessential diplomatic staff from Iraq amid the tensions.Also, Iran-aligned rebels in Yemen have targeted a Saudi
pipeline and sent a bomb-laden drone to target a Saudi airport with a military
base on Tuesday.The Pentagon was to present plans on Thursday to the White
House to send up to 10,000 more American troops to the Middle East, to beef up
defenses against potential Iranian threats, US officials said. Iran has watched
warily as the USS Abraham Lincoln heads toward the Strait of Hormuz and B-52
bombers began flying missions in the region.Iran’s armed forces chief of staff, Gen. Mohammad Hossein
Bagheri, said Thursday the military will remain watchful about “deceptions by
the US government and its adventurous” president.“With the finger on the trigger, Iran is ready to respond to
any invader strongly and with unbelievable speed,” Bagheri said in a statement.Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was expected to
arrive later Thursday in Islamabad as Pakistan seeks to calm regional tensions.
He was to hold talks with Pakistani officials on Friday.“We believe the situation in the region is serious and needs
to be addressed through dialogue by all parties,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry
said in a statement. “We expect all sides to show restraint, as any
miscalculated move, can transmute into a large-scale conflict.”
