ExxonMobile to discuss employee's return to Iraq's office: min.

2019/05/23 | 22:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-OilMinister Thamir al-Ghadhban announced that a delegation from the US oil companyExxonMobil will arrive in Iraq soon to discuss the return of the company'semployees to work in Basra's West Qurna field.Theemployees of the Basra Oil Company are able to produce oil and gas in the WestQurna field, Ghadhban said, affirming that the withdrawal of ExxonMobil stafffrom the field will not have a negative impact on the project.Theministry sent a letter to the company asking it to being back to work immediatelyits employees, according to the long-term contract between the company and theIraqi government, Ghadhban said.Thirtyemployees from ExxonMobil earlier withdrew towards the company's offices inDubai for reasons that the company described as "precautionary" afterthe escalation of the dispute between Washington and Tehran.