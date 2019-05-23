عربي | كوردى


ExxonMobile to discuss employee's return to Iraq's office: min.
2019/05/23 | 22:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Oil

Minister Thamir al-Ghadhban announced that a delegation from the US oil company

ExxonMobil will arrive in Iraq soon to discuss the return of the company's

employees to work in Basra's West Qurna field.The

employees of the Basra Oil Company are able to produce oil and gas in the West

Qurna field, Ghadhban said, affirming that the withdrawal of ExxonMobil staff

from the field will not have a negative impact on the project.The

ministry sent a letter to the company asking it to being back to work immediately

its employees, according to the long-term contract between the company and the

Iraqi government, Ghadhban said.Thirty

employees from ExxonMobil earlier withdrew towards the company's offices in

Dubai for reasons that the company described as "precautionary" after

the escalation of the dispute between Washington and Tehran.







