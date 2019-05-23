ExxonMobile to discuss employee's return to Iraq's office: min.

2019/05/23 | 22:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Oil
Minister Thamir al-Ghadhban announced that a delegation from the US oil company
ExxonMobil will arrive in Iraq soon to discuss the return of the company's
employees to work in Basra's West Qurna field.The
employees of the Basra Oil Company are able to produce oil and gas in the West
Qurna field, Ghadhban said, affirming that the withdrawal of ExxonMobil staff
from the field will not have a negative impact on the project.The
ministry sent a letter to the company asking it to being back to work immediately
its employees, according to the long-term contract between the company and the
Iraqi government, Ghadhban said.Thirty
employees from ExxonMobil earlier withdrew towards the company's offices in
Dubai for reasons that the company described as "precautionary" after
the escalation of the dispute between Washington and Tehran.
