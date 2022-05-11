Rehabilitation of 60 Shops and 3 Schools in Ninewa

2022/05/11 | 15:38 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UNDP completes rehabilitation of 60 municipality shops and three schools in western Ninewa Sixty municipality shops in Tal Abta and three primary schools in Sinjar that were damaged or destroyed during the ISIL conflict were officially inaugurated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ninewa Governorate.Benefitting around 1,900 residents, the four facilities […]

