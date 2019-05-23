Pentagon confirms it is weighing sending more troops to Middle East

2019/05/23 | 23:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Pentagon on Thursday was presenting proposals to the
White House to send military reinforcements to the Middle East to beef up
defenses against Iran amid heightened tensions in the region, acting Defense
Secretary Patrick Shanahan said.Shanahan told reporters the Defense Department has not yet
determined how many troops might be sent to reinforce the existing US military
presence in the region.He disputed reports by The Associated Press and others that
the Pentagon was proposing to send up to 10,000 more troops. He said reports
citing specific figures were “not correct,” but he would not say whether the
number under consideration was higher or lower.“What we’re focused on right now is, do we have the right
force protection in the Middle East,” Shanahan said, referring to defensive
forces. “It may involve sending additional troops.”He said he was in regular contact with Marine Gen. Kenneth
F. McKenzie, the Central Command chief, about how to shape the US force
presence in the Mideast with potential Iranian threats in mind.It’s not clear whether the White House would approve sending
all of the troops proposed by the Pentagon, whatever the number. Officials said
the proposed troop reinforcements are not a response to any new threat from
Iran but are aimed at strengthening security for the US forces already in the
region. They said the troops would be defensive forces, and the discussions
include additional Patriot missile batteries, more ships and increased efforts
to monitor Iran.The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because
the plans have not been formally announced.Thursday’s meeting comes as tensions with Iran continue to
simmer, and it wasn’t clear if a decision would be made during the session. Any
move to deploy more forces to the Middle East would signal a shift for
President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly emphasized the need to reduce
America’s troop presence in the region.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday Trump was
evaluating the force posture in the region “every day.”“We’re evaluating the risks, making sure that we have it
right,” he told “Fox and Friends.”US officials have provided few details about possible
Iranian threats but indicated they initially involved missiles loaded onto
small Iranian boats. This week officials said the missiles have been taken off
the boats near Iran’s shore, but other maritime threats continue.Sending more troops could also raise questions on Capitol
Hill. During back-to-back closed briefings for the House and Senate on Tuesday,
defense leaders told congressional officials the US doesn’t want to go to war
with Iran and wants to de-escalate the situation.Pompeo and Shanahan told lawmakers the US is seeking to
deter, not provoke, Iran, even while accusing Tehran of threatening US
interests in the Mideast. Shanahan told reporters, “Our biggest focus at this
point is to prevent Iranian miscalculation.”Many in Congress are skeptical of the administration’s
approach to Iran, questioning whether it is responding to significant new
Iranian threats or escalating a situation that could lead to war.CNN first reported that the Pentagon will brief the White
House on a plan that could send thousands of additional US troops to the Middle
East.Air Force Col. Patrick Ryder, spokesman for the Joint Chiefs
of Staff, declined to comment, saying, “As a matter of long-standing policy, we
are not going to discuss or speculate on potential or alleged future operations
or plans.”In early May, the US accelerated the deployment of an
aircraft carrier strike group to the Mideast and sent four B-52 bomber aircraft
to the region. The Pentagon also decided to move a Patriot air-defense missile
battery to an undisclosed country in the area.The Trump administration has evacuated nonessential
personnel from Iraq, amid unspecified threats the administration said are
linked to Iranian-backed militias in the country.On Sunday, a rocket was fired into Baghdad’s heavily
fortified Green Zone, landing less than a mile from the sprawling US Embassy.
There were no injuries and no group claimed responsibility, but the rocket was
believed to have been fired from east Baghdad — which is home to Iran-backed
Shiite militias.Some Democrats say Trump is responsible for drawing Iran’s
ire. Last year he abruptly pulled the US out of the Iran nuclear deal,
negotiated during the Obama administration to prevent Iran from nuclear weapons
production, without crafting a coherent strategy for how to combat other
Iranian behavior like supporting extremist organizations. He also has reimposed
punishing sanctions that have crippled Tehran’s economy, and designated Iran’s
Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization in April.“I have yet to see any exhibited strategy,” said Democratic
Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, a former CIA officer. She said she finds
many of the administration’s recent statements on Iran to be “deeply
troubling.”
