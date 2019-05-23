Home › Baghdad Post › Pentagon confirms it is weighing sending more troops to Middle East

Pentagon confirms it is weighing sending more troops to Middle East

2019/05/23 | 23:25



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The Pentagon on Thursday was presenting proposals to theWhite House to send military reinforcements to the Middle East to beef updefenses against Iran amid heightened tensions in the region, acting DefenseSecretary Patrick Shanahan said.Shanahan told reporters the Defense Department has not yetdetermined how many troops might be sent to reinforce the existing US militarypresence in the region.He disputed reports by The Associated Press and others thatthe Pentagon was proposing to send up to 10,000 more troops. He said reportsciting specific figures were “not correct,” but he would not say whether thenumber under consideration was higher or lower.“What we’re focused on right now is, do we have the rightforce protection in the Middle East,” Shanahan said, referring to defensiveforces. “It may involve sending additional troops.”He said he was in regular contact with Marine Gen. KennethF. McKenzie, the Central Command chief, about how to shape the US forcepresence in the Mideast with potential Iranian threats in mind.It’s not clear whether the White House would approve sendingall of the troops proposed by the Pentagon, whatever the number. Officials saidthe proposed troop reinforcements are not a response to any new threat fromIran but are aimed at strengthening security for the US forces already in theregion. They said the troops would be defensive forces, and the discussionsinclude additional Patriot missile batteries, more ships and increased effortsto monitor Iran.The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity becausethe plans have not been formally announced.Thursday’s meeting comes as tensions with Iran continue tosimmer, and it wasn’t clear if a decision would be made during the session. Anymove to deploy more forces to the Middle East would signal a shift forPresident Donald Trump, who has repeatedly emphasized the need to reduceAmerica’s troop presence in the region.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday Trump wasevaluating the force posture in the region “every day.”“We’re evaluating the risks, making sure that we have itright,” he told “Fox and Friends.”US officials have provided few details about possibleIranian threats but indicated they initially involved missiles loaded ontosmall Iranian boats. This week officials said the missiles have been taken offthe boats near Iran’s shore, but other maritime threats continue.Sending more troops could also raise questions on CapitolHill. During back-to-back closed briefings for the House and Senate on Tuesday,defense leaders told congressional officials the US doesn’t want to go to warwith Iran and wants to de-escalate the situation.Pompeo and Shanahan told lawmakers the US is seeking todeter, not provoke, Iran, even while accusing Tehran of threatening USinterests in the Mideast. Shanahan told reporters, “Our biggest focus at thispoint is to prevent Iranian miscalculation.”Many in Congress are skeptical of the administration’sapproach to Iran, questioning whether it is responding to significant newIranian threats or escalating a situation that could lead to war.CNN first reported that the Pentagon will brief the WhiteHouse on a plan that could send thousands of additional US troops to the MiddleEast.Air Force Col. Patrick Ryder, spokesman for the Joint Chiefsof Staff, declined to comment, saying, “As a matter of long-standing policy, weare not going to discuss or speculate on potential or alleged future operationsor plans.”In early May, the US accelerated the deployment of anaircraft carrier strike group to the Mideast and sent four B-52 bomber aircraftto the region. The Pentagon also decided to move a Patriot air-defense missilebattery to an undisclosed country in the area.The Trump administration has evacuated nonessentialpersonnel from Iraq, amid unspecified threats the administration said arelinked to Iranian-backed militias in the country.On Sunday, a rocket was fired into Baghdad’s heavilyfortified Green Zone, landing less than a mile from the sprawling US Embassy.There were no injuries and no group claimed responsibility, but the rocket wasbelieved to have been fired from east Baghdad — which is home to Iran-backedShiite militias.Some Democrats say Trump is responsible for drawing Iran’sire. Last year he abruptly pulled the US out of the Iran nuclear deal,negotiated during the Obama administration to prevent Iran from nuclear weaponsproduction, without crafting a coherent strategy for how to combat otherIranian behavior like supporting extremist organizations. He also has reimposedpunishing sanctions that have crippled Tehran’s economy, and designated Iran’sRevolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization in April.“I have yet to see any exhibited strategy,” said DemocraticRep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, a former CIA officer. She said she findsmany of the administration’s recent statements on Iran to be “deeplytroubling.”