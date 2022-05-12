AirSada wins Medevac Contract with Hyundai in Basra

2022/05/12 | 13:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Turkish-based private jet charter company AirSada has won a second contract to supply medical evacuation (medevac) services, this time to South Korea's Hyundai Engineering and Construction in Iraq.The contract with AirSada, which runs to September 2025, includes air ambulance and medical treatment services.It was signed by Mr Tolga Urcu, […]

