DNO Profits Surge on Back of High Oil and Gas Prices

2022/05/12 | 14:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported an 84 percent jump in operating profit in the first quarter of 2022 to USD 236 million on the back of high oil and gas prices and solid production performance.Net debt dropped USD 126 million quarter-on-quarter to USD 27 million."Oil and gas are […]

