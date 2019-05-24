US charges WikiLeaks founder with publishing classified info

2019/05/24 | 00:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The US filed new charges Thursday against Wikileaks founder
Julian Assange, accusing him of placing the United States at risk of “serious
harm” by publishing thousands of secret and classified documents, including the
names of confidential sources for American armed forces.In an 18-count, superseding indictment, Justice Department
prosecutors allege that Assange directed former Army intelligence analyst
Chelsea Manning in one of the largest compromises of classified information in
US history.The case presents immediate questions about media freedom,
including whether the Justice Department is charging Assange for actions — such
as soliciting and publishing classified information — that ordinarily
journalists do as a matter of course. Department officials said Thursday they
believe Assange strayed far outside First Amendment protections.The new Espionage Act charges go far beyond an initial
indictment against Assange made public last month that accused him of
conspiring with Manning to crack a defense computer password. Wikileaks caused particular harm by publishing the names of
people who helped American forces in Iraq and Afghanistan and US diplomats
around the world.The new indictment says Assange conspired with Manning to
obtain and disclose classified national defense documents, including State
Department cables and reports on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Prosecutors
say his actions “risked serious harm” to the United States.Assange, 47, is in custody in London after being evicted
from the Ecuadorian Embassy in April. The US is seeking his extradition.
