US charges WikiLeaks founder with publishing classified info

2019/05/24 | 00:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The US filed new charges Thursday against Wikileaks founder

Julian Assange, accusing him of placing the United States at risk of “serious

harm” by publishing thousands of secret and classified documents, including the

names of confidential sources for American armed forces.In an 18-count, superseding indictment, Justice Department

prosecutors allege that Assange directed former Army intelligence analyst

Chelsea Manning in one of the largest compromises of classified information in

US history.The case presents immediate questions about media freedom,

including whether the Justice Department is charging Assange for actions — such

as soliciting and publishing classified information — that ordinarily

journalists do as a matter of course. Department officials said Thursday they

believe Assange strayed far outside First Amendment protections.The new Espionage Act charges go far beyond an initial

indictment against Assange made public last month that accused him of

conspiring with Manning to crack a defense computer password. Wikileaks caused particular harm by publishing the names of

people who helped American forces in Iraq and Afghanistan and US diplomats

around the world.The new indictment says Assange conspired with Manning to

obtain and disclose classified national defense documents, including State

Department cables and reports on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Prosecutors

say his actions “risked serious harm” to the United States.Assange, 47, is in custody in London after being evicted

from the Ecuadorian Embassy in April. The US is seeking his extradition.



