Swiss-based health platform carecircle.org launches a new B2B2C health community, built on Microsoft Azure

CHAM, ZG, SWITZERLAND, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- carecircle.org, one of the first global and independent B2B2C (B2C combined with B2B) health communities built with Microsoft Azure, has launched in 158 countries.



The app, which is available on the web, App Store and Google Play, and soon to be available in wearable format, is a new breed of social network purpose-built for healthcare.



carecircle.org runs entirely without advertising and has been created with the very highest level of data privacy to target health outcomes only.



Patients first, science first.

carecircle.org integrates a range of Microsoft Azure data and security services including SQL Database, Cosmos DB and Azure Active Directory.



As a member of the Microsoft for Startups program for advanced technology startups, carecircle.org is taking advantage of additional Microsoft resources for its digital consumer healthcare service.

Andrew Smith, CEO, carecircle.org on the integration with Microsoft: “Building and launching a hyper-scale, extensible platform such as carecircle.org, which is trusted around the world in 158 countries, is only possible on Azure.



The support and commitment to our goal by Microsoft to build the world’s most trusted connect point for consumers and the healthcare ecosystem is incredible.



We share the same values of transparency, data privacy, social commitment, and patient-centricity.



In the end, it is all about trust.



We are truly honored to be part of Microsoft’s partner network in healthcare.”

The carecircle.org platform is composed of a purpose-built social media platform (B2C), allowing consumers to securely exchange experiences in health communities, post articles and capture and journal their own health condition, plus a B2B connector to the healthcare ecosystem.



Data privacy made in Switzerland, combined with Azure , provides a platform consumers can trust.



The next phase of the platform (B2B), which is already in pilot, connects the healthcare ecosystem, including providers, pharma, health tech and insurers, to consumers.



This is achieved with a standards-based consent gateway built on Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare .



In this way, novel use cases are enabled, such as deploying drug companion apps by pharmaceutical companies or allowing research scientists to conduct virtual trials and surveys in real-time with real world evidence.



All via a single, trusted interface.

Tom McGuiness, Corporate Vice President, Global Healthcare & Life Sciences at Microsoft states: “We are delighted that carecircle.org is committed to building the next generation of health applications with Microsoft technology.



Microsoft Azure provides carecircle.org with a trusted foundation to build a global health platform and data vault meeting the highest standards of security and scalability.



With Microsoft as its foundation, carecircle.org is bridging the information gap, thus enabling the consumer to become their own health advocate.”

Aboutcarecircle.org is the first global, independent healthcare platform which combines communities with crowd-based knowledge.



A Swiss-based startup serving the world, carecircle.org is part of the Microsoft for Startups program and is conducting healthcare technology research with the Swiss Federal Institution of Technology in Zurich (ETH Zurich).



Data is powered by the WHO Drug Global.



The carecircle app is currently available in 158 countries.



It is accessible through www.carecircle.org and on the Apple and Android stores.

