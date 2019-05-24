Home › Baghdad Post › Trump doubts US needs to send more troops to Middle East

Trump doubts US needs to send more troops to Middle East

2019/05/24 | 01:10



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- President Donald Trump said on Thursday he did not thinkadditional US troops are needed in the Middle East to counter Iran, castingdoubt on a Pentagon plan to bolster forces in the region.“I don’t think we’re going to need them. I really don’t,”Trump told reporters. “I would certainly send troops if we need them.” Ifneeded, “we’ll be there in whatever number we need,” he added.Trump, who has been focused on trying to reduce the numberof US troops deployed around the world, spoke shortly before he was to bebriefed at the White House on a new deployment plan by acting Defense SecretaryPatrick Shanahan.Shanahan said the Pentagon was considering sendingadditional US troops to the Middle East as one of the ways to bolsterprotection for American forces there amid tensions with Iran.“What we’re looking at is: Are there things that we can doto enhance force protection in the Middle East?” Shanahan said.“It may involve sending additional troops.”But Shanahan, in remarks to reporters outside the Pentagon,dismissed reports suggesting specific numbers of troops were being consideredat this point, saying: “As soon as there’s a change, I’ll give you an update.”Tensions between Tehran and Washington have been steadilyescalating in recent weeks, as Trump tightens sanctions meant to cut off Iran’sability to sell oil on global markets. The Trump administration is also warningof possible Iranian plots against America and its allies.Iran denies the accusations.Any decision to send additional US troops would follow amove to accelerate the deployment of a carrier strike group to the Middle Eastand send bombers and Patriot missiles to the region in response to whatWashington said were troubling indications of possible preparations for anattack by Iran.The United States says the steps are aimed at preventingconflict by deterring any dangerous activity by Iran or Iran-backed forces. ButIran has accused the United States of brinksmanship.Reuters reported on Wednesday that the Pentagon wasconsidering a proposal to send about 5,000 troops while other media reportedthat up to 10,000 could be deployed.“I got up this morning and read that we were sending 10,000troops to the Middle East, and then I read more recently that there was5,0000,” Shanahan said.“There is no 10,000 and there is no 5,000.”The Pentagon regularly receives – and declines – requestsfor additional resources from US combatant commands throughout the world.A senior commander of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guardson Thursday described the standoff between Iran and the United States as a“clash of wills.”“The confrontation and face-off of Iran and the maliciousgovernment of America is the arena for a clash of wills,” Iran’s armed forceschief of staff Major General Mohammad Baqeri said.He pointed to a battle during the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq warwhere Iran was victorious and said the outcome could be a message that Iranwill have a “hard, crushing and obliterating response” for any enemy“adventurism.”On Sunday, Trump tweeted: “If Iran wants to fight, that willbe the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!” But hehas also signaled a willingness to talk with Tehran.