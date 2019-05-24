عربي | كوردى


Trump doubts US needs to send more troops to Middle East

2019/05/24 | 01:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- President Donald Trump said on Thursday he did not think

additional US troops are needed in the Middle East to counter Iran, casting

doubt on a Pentagon plan to bolster forces in the region.“I don’t think we’re going to need them. I really don’t,”

Trump told reporters. “I would certainly send troops if we need them.” If

needed, “we’ll be there in whatever number we need,” he added.Trump, who has been focused on trying to reduce the number

of US troops deployed around the world, spoke shortly before he was to be

briefed at the White House on a new deployment plan by acting Defense Secretary

Patrick Shanahan.Shanahan said the Pentagon was considering sending

additional US troops to the Middle East as one of the ways to bolster

protection for American forces there amid tensions with Iran.“What we’re looking at is: Are there things that we can do

to enhance force protection in the Middle East?” Shanahan said.“It may involve sending additional troops.”But Shanahan, in remarks to reporters outside the Pentagon,

dismissed reports suggesting specific numbers of troops were being considered

at this point, saying: “As soon as there’s a change, I’ll give you an update.”Tensions between Tehran and Washington have been steadily

escalating in recent weeks, as Trump tightens sanctions meant to cut off Iran’s

ability to sell oil on global markets. The Trump administration is also warning

of possible Iranian plots against America and its allies.Iran denies the accusations.Any decision to send additional US troops would follow a

move to accelerate the deployment of a carrier strike group to the Middle East

and send bombers and Patriot missiles to the region in response to what

Washington said were troubling indications of possible preparations for an

attack by Iran.The United States says the steps are aimed at preventing

conflict by deterring any dangerous activity by Iran or Iran-backed forces. But

Iran has accused the United States of brinksmanship.Reuters reported on Wednesday that the Pentagon was

considering a proposal to send about 5,000 troops while other media reported

that up to 10,000 could be deployed.“I got up this morning and read that we were sending 10,000

troops to the Middle East, and then I read more recently that there was

5,0000,” Shanahan said.“There is no 10,000 and there is no 5,000.”The Pentagon regularly receives – and declines – requests

for additional resources from US combatant commands throughout the world.A senior commander of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards

on Thursday described the standoff between Iran and the United States as a

“clash of wills.”“The confrontation and face-off of Iran and the malicious

government of America is the arena for a clash of wills,” Iran’s armed forces

chief of staff Major General Mohammad Baqeri said.He pointed to a battle during the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war

where Iran was victorious and said the outcome could be a message that Iran

will have a “hard, crushing and obliterating response” for any enemy

“adventurism.”On Sunday, Trump tweeted: “If Iran wants to fight, that will

be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!” But he

has also signaled a willingness to talk with Tehran.



