عربي | كوردى


Exodus grows from northwest Syria in intensified fighting

Exodus grows from northwest Syria in intensified fighting
2019/05/24 | 01:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Thousands more people have fled violence in northwest Syria,

the United Nations and a medical agency said on Thursday, as an army assault on

the last big rebel enclave met a counter-attack, Reuters reported.President Bashar al-Assad launched his offensive at the end

of April in Idlib and parts of adjacent provinces with an intense bombardment,

saying insurgents had broken a truce.This week, rebels rolled back some government advances on

the main battlefront, retaking the town of Kafr Nabouda.Government forces are buttressed by Russian air power, while

the main jihadist group that dominates Idlib has been reinforced by

Turkey-backed rebels.Eight years into the civil war, Assad has retaken most of

Syria and rebels still fighting him are squeezed into the northwest.

Turkey-backed groups hold a strip of territory on the border, and Kurdish-led

fighters hold the northeast.This week’s fighting brought a big increase in air strikes,

with bombs falling on towns and villages across the southern part of the

enclave, said a British-based war monitoring group, the Syrian Observatory for

Human Rights.Some 600 air strikes hit the rebel enclave on Thursday, the

Observatory said, killing six civilians.THOUSANDS FLEE, HUNDREDS DIEMore than 200,000 people have now fled the violence since

the end of April, the United Nations said, and are in urgent need of food and

protection.The Union of Medical Care and Relief Organisations (UOSSM),

which provides assistance to health facilities, said the number of displaced

this month had spiked to more than 300,000.Most of the displaced have sought refuge along the border

with Turkey, the UOSSM said, with camps springing up in the shadow of the

frontier wall.However, 44,000 people have moved to the regional capital

Idlib and another 50,000 have gone to Maarat al-Numan, another large town where

the Observatory said an air strike on a marketplace killed 12 people on Tuesday

night.The bombardment has used both conventional air strikes by

war planes and “barrel bombs” – improvised explosives dropped by helicopter –

according to the Observatory and rescue services.Since the end of April, there have been 20 attacks on

healthcare facilities and one on an ambulance, the United Nations said, putting

19 facilities that serve at least 200,000 people out of action. Some were hit

more than once, it said.The Observatory said 669 people have been killed since the

end of April, 209 of them civilians. The UOSSM said 229 civilians had been

killed in that period.Rebels fighting on the mountainous western edge of the

enclave said on Sunday that the army had shelled them with poison gas, leading

some to suffer choking symptoms.The US State Department warned it would respond “quickly and

appropriately” if that was proven.However, US Syria envoy James Jeffrey said on Wednesday that

Washington did not have confirmation that poison had been used. Rebels said

they had not documented the attack because they were under bombardment when it

occurred.Syria’s government denies using chemical weapons.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW