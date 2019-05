Exodus grows from northwest Syria in intensified fighting

2019/05/24 | 01:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Thousands more people have fled violence in northwest Syria,the United Nations and a medical agency said on Thursday, as an army assault onthe last big rebel enclave met a counter-attack, Reuters reported.President Bashar al-Assad launched his offensive at the endof April in Idlib and parts of adjacent provinces with an intense bombardment,saying insurgents had broken a truce.This week, rebels rolled back some government advances onthe main battlefront, retaking the town of Kafr Nabouda.Government forces are buttressed by Russian air power, whilethe main jihadist group that dominates Idlib has been reinforced byTurkey-backed rebels.Eight years into the civil war, Assad has retaken most ofSyria and rebels still fighting him are squeezed into the northwest.Turkey-backed groups hold a strip of territory on the border, and Kurdish-ledfighters hold the northeast.This week’s fighting brought a big increase in air strikes,with bombs falling on towns and villages across the southern part of theenclave, said a British-based war monitoring group, the Syrian Observatory forHuman Rights.Some 600 air strikes hit the rebel enclave on Thursday, theObservatory said, killing six civilians.THOUSANDS FLEE, HUNDREDS DIEMore than 200,000 people have now fled the violence sincethe end of April, the United Nations said, and are in urgent need of food andprotection.The Union of Medical Care and Relief Organisations (UOSSM),which provides assistance to health facilities, said the number of displacedthis month had spiked to more than 300,000.Most of the displaced have sought refuge along the borderwith Turkey, the UOSSM said, with camps springing up in the shadow of thefrontier wall.However, 44,000 people have moved to the regional capitalIdlib and another 50,000 have gone to Maarat al-Numan, another large town wherethe Observatory said an air strike on a marketplace killed 12 people on Tuesdaynight.The bombardment has used both conventional air strikes bywar planes and “barrel bombs” – improvised explosives dropped by helicopter –according to the Observatory and rescue services.Since the end of April, there have been 20 attacks onhealthcare facilities and one on an ambulance, the United Nations said, putting19 facilities that serve at least 200,000 people out of action. Some were hitmore than once, it said.The Observatory said 669 people have been killed since theend of April, 209 of them civilians. The UOSSM said 229 civilians had beenkilled in that period.Rebels fighting on the mountainous western edge of theenclave said on Sunday that the army had shelled them with poison gas, leadingsome to suffer choking symptoms.The US State Department warned it would respond “quickly andappropriately” if that was proven.However, US Syria envoy James Jeffrey said on Wednesday thatWashington did not have confirmation that poison had been used. Rebels saidthey had not documented the attack because they were under bombardment when itoccurred.Syria’s government denies using chemical weapons.