Two women wounded in Qamishli explosion

2019/01/31 | 18:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Two women were wounded by an explosion in Qamishli on Thursday. The two women, whose identities have not been released, were in a car that hit an explosive device in the northern Syrian city, local media ANHA reported. They have been taken to hospital. Qamishli is under the control of the local Kurdish-led administration and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).The Syrian regime also maintains a presence in the city that is on the border with Turkey. The SDF and regime forces have largely kept an uneasy truce, though a rare clash broke out last September. A massive double bombing in the city in July 2016 killed 50 people.
