Ex-MP proposes implementing hierarchy for senior posts

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Former MP MohamedEl-Lakash proposed implementing the hierarchy at work to replace actingministers and officials.Lakash said that Iraq hasmissed this principle since 2003, adding that hierarchy must take placeaccording to standards of professionalism, efficiency, integrity, firmness andcourage.The government announcedthe first step to end the the appointments of acting officials in stateinstitutions by setting June 30 as a deadline for the contract of theseofficials except for security and military bodies.