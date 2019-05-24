Ex-MP proposes implementing hierarchy for senior posts

2019/05/24 | 02:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Former MP Mohamed
El-Lakash proposed implementing the hierarchy at work to replace acting
ministers and officials.Lakash said that Iraq has
missed this principle since 2003, adding that hierarchy must take place
according to standards of professionalism, efficiency, integrity, firmness and
courage.The government announced
the first step to end the the appointments of acting officials in state
institutions by setting June 30 as a deadline for the contract of these
officials except for security and military bodies.
