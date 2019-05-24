عربي | كوردى


Ex-MP proposes implementing hierarchy for senior posts

2019/05/24 | 02:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Former MP Mohamed

El-Lakash proposed implementing the hierarchy at work to replace acting

ministers and officials.Lakash said that Iraq has

missed this principle since 2003, adding that hierarchy must take place

according to standards of professionalism, efficiency, integrity, firmness and

courage.The government announced

the first step to end the the appointments of acting officials in state

institutions by setting June 30 as a deadline for the contract of these

officials except for security and military bodies.



