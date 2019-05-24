عربي | كوردى


Decision to open Green Zone for public irreversible: official

Decision to open Green Zone for public irreversible: official
2019/05/24 | 02:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Mohamed

al-Bayati, secretary of Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi, said on Thursday that both

the prime minister and the parliament speaker have a unified vision to open the

Green Zone for the public, stressing that the decision will not be reversed.Abd

al-Mahdi ordered in March opening the Green Zone. Iraqi media quoted an unnamed

government source as saying that Abd al-Mahdi will announce in the coming days fully

opening the Green Zone before the end of this month.Iraqi security authorities have announced on

Wednesday a new plan to secure the Green Zone in the Karkh district of central

Baghdad.A rocket was fired into the Iraqi capital’s heavily fortified Green Zone, landing less than a mile from the sprawling

US Embassy.The attack came among growing tension across the Arabian Gulf

after the White House ordered warships and bombers to the region earlier this

month to Iran’s threats.



The 10 square kilometer zone is home to the state's top political institutions and embassies. Outgoing Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced in 2015 opening the Green Zone to the public for the first time in 12 years.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW