Iraq must be concerned about US-Iranian tensions: MP

2019/05/24 | 02:55



Saairun Alliance MP



Burhan al-Mamouri called on the Council of Ministers to hold an extraordinary



session to discuss the escalation of tensions in the region and its



repercussions on Iraq.The escalation of remarks



and tensions between Iran and the US should take an important part of the



concerns of the government," Mamouri said in a press statement, adding



that "in case an armed clash [took place], Iraq will be the most



affected."He also stressed rejecting



turning Iraq to a battlefield, urging the government to deal "with caution"



