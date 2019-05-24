Iraq must be concerned about US-Iranian tensions: MP

2019/05/24 | 02:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Saairun Alliance MP
Burhan al-Mamouri called on the Council of Ministers to hold an extraordinary
session to discuss the escalation of tensions in the region and its
repercussions on Iraq.The escalation of remarks
and tensions between Iran and the US should take an important part of the
concerns of the government," Mamouri said in a press statement, adding
that "in case an armed clash [took place], Iraq will be the most
affected."He also stressed rejecting
turning Iraq to a battlefield, urging the government to deal "with caution"
with all possibilities.
Saairun Alliance MP
Burhan al-Mamouri called on the Council of Ministers to hold an extraordinary
session to discuss the escalation of tensions in the region and its
repercussions on Iraq.The escalation of remarks
and tensions between Iran and the US should take an important part of the
concerns of the government," Mamouri said in a press statement, adding
that "in case an armed clash [took place], Iraq will be the most
affected."He also stressed rejecting
turning Iraq to a battlefield, urging the government to deal "with caution"
with all possibilities.