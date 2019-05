Iraq must be concerned about US-Iranian tensions: MP

2019/05/24 | 02:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Saairun Alliance MPBurhan al-Mamouri called on the Council of Ministers to hold an extraordinarysession to discuss the escalation of tensions in the region and itsrepercussions on Iraq.The escalation of remarksand tensions between Iran and the US should take an important part of theconcerns of the government," Mamouri said in a press statement, addingthat "in case an armed clash [took place], Iraq will be the mostaffected."He also stressed rejectingturning Iraq to a battlefield, urging the government to deal "with caution"with all possibilities.