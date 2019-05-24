عربي | كوردى


Iraq must be concerned about US-Iranian tensions: MP
2019/05/24 | 02:55
Saairun Alliance MP

Burhan al-Mamouri called on the Council of Ministers to hold an extraordinary

session to discuss the escalation of tensions in the region and its

repercussions on Iraq.The escalation of remarks

and tensions between Iran and the US should take an important part of the

concerns of the government," Mamouri said in a press statement, adding

that "in case an armed clash [took place], Iraq will be the most

affected."He also stressed rejecting

turning Iraq to a battlefield, urging the government to deal "with caution"

with all possibilities.







