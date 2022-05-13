3 IS militants killed in Iraq: military

2022/05/13 | 22:12 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Three Islamic State (IS) militants were killed on Friday in an Iraqi airstrike in the western Iraqi province of Anbar, the Iraqi military said.

Acting on intelligence reports, the Iraqi armed forces killed the militants in an airstrike on an IS hideout in the southern rural area of Kubaysah, a town about 200 km west of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement.

Over the past few months, Iraqi security forces have conducted operations against the extremist militants to crack down on their intensified activities.

The security situation in Iraq has been improving since 2017.



However, the IS remnants have since melted into urban centers, deserts and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against the security forces and civilians.



