2022/05/14 | 03:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Media in Pakistan report that Iranian LPG has been illegally imported into the country under the guise of Iraqi product.According to Business Recorder, the latest case is one of five ships which are allegedly involved in the illegal import of Iranian LPG using a falsified declaration of origin.Pakistan's Ministry of […]

read more Iranian Gas passed off as Iraqi Origin first appeared on Iraq Business News.