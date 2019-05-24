Congressmen affirm support for Kurds against Turkish threats

2019/05/24 | 10:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- There is an unusually high degree of bipartisan dissatisfaction in Congress with the Trump administration’s policy toward Syria.
The US Congress consists of 435 representatives and 100 senators: 535 Congressmen in total. Nearly 400 of them signed a letter, sponsored by Engel, along with Rep. Michael McCaul (Texas), the leading Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as their Senate counterparts, calling on President Donald Trump “to demonstrate American leadership” in Syria, by confronting Iran and Russia there, while protecting US allies and partners.
Amb. James Jeffrey, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement and Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, was the sole witness at Wednesday’s HFAC hearing, and the Congressmen questioned him at length on US policy toward Syria, including the future of northeast Syria, which the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in partnership with US and other coalition troops, have liberated from Islamic State control.
Jeffrey could provide no satisfactory answer to their repeated questions as to how the administration, as it withdrew the bulk of US troops from Syria, intended to protect its Kurdish allies against Turkish assault.
Read More: US House Committee presses to protect Kurds in Syria
Rep. Jim Costa (D, California) shares that view, as he explained to Kurdistan 24. “I’m very concerned about what US policy is, as it relates to Kurdistan and the Kurdish people.”
“I’m very concerned that our president’s conversations with Erdogan overlooks the importance of our partnership with the Kurdish people,” he continued.
“So as a member of Congress, I’m going to continue to remind this administration and this president that we should not forget our friends, and the Kurds have been our friends,” Costa concluded.
