Iraq Says Strikes Gas Deal With Iran

2022/05/14 | 12:28 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- BAGHDAD (AFP) – Iraq has agreed to pay $1.6 billion in debt to Iran by June 1 to secure a steady gas supply for power generation through the summer, its electricity minister said.“We have reached agreement on supply in sufficient quantities.
We have agreed on 50 million cubic metres (per day) during the four summer months,” acting electricity minister Adel Karim told state television.
During winter, Iraq will import between 10 million and 20 million cubic meters per day of Iranian gas, he added.
