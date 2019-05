Iran’s foreign minister in Pakistan amid tensions with US

2019/05/24 | 12:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran’s foreign minister is in Pakistan on a critically timedvisit amid a crisis between Tehran and Washington and ahead of next week’semergency Arab League meeting called by Saudi Arabia as regional tensionsescalate.Mohammad Javad Zarif was holding talks on Friday with hisPakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi.Ahead of his arrival in Islamabad, Pakistan’s foreignministry had called on “all sides to show restraint, as any miscalculated move,can transmute into a large-scale conflict.”Tensions have ratcheted up in recent months and the US sentadditional warships and B-52 bombers to the Gulf.Pakistan walks a fine line with neighboring Iran, despitetheir sometimes prickly relationship, and ally Saudi Arabia, which this weekannounced a $3.2 billion deferred oil and gas payment package forenergy-strapped Islamabad.