Iran’s foreign minister in Pakistan amid tensions with US

2019/05/24 | 12:40
Iran's foreign minister is in Pakistan on a critically timed
visit amid a crisis between Tehran and Washington and ahead of next week’s
emergency Arab League meeting called by Saudi Arabia as regional tensions
escalate.Mohammad Javad Zarif was holding talks on Friday with his
Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi.Ahead of his arrival in Islamabad, Pakistan’s foreign
ministry had called on “all sides to show restraint, as any miscalculated move,
can transmute into a large-scale conflict.”Tensions have ratcheted up in recent months and the US sent
additional warships and B-52 bombers to the Gulf.Pakistan walks a fine line with neighboring Iran, despite
their sometimes prickly relationship, and ally Saudi Arabia, which this week
announced a $3.2 billion deferred oil and gas payment package for
energy-strapped Islamabad.
