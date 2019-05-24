Home › Baghdad Post › Iran’s foreign minister in Pakistan amid tensions with US

Iran’s foreign minister in Pakistan amid tensions with US

2019/05/24 | 12:40



visit amid a crisis between Tehran and Washington and ahead of next week’s



emergency Arab League meeting called by Saudi Arabia as regional tensions



escalate.Mohammad Javad Zarif was holding talks on Friday with his



Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi.Ahead of his arrival in Islamabad, Pakistan’s foreign



ministry had called on “all sides to show restraint, as any miscalculated move,



can transmute into a large-scale conflict.”Tensions have ratcheted up in recent months and the US sent



additional warships and B-52 bombers to the Gulf.Pakistan walks a fine line with neighboring Iran, despite



their sometimes prickly relationship, and ally Saudi Arabia, which this week



announced a $3.2 billion deferred oil and gas payment package for



energy-strapped Islamabad.







