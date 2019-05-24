عربي | كوردى


Iran’s foreign minister in Pakistan amid tensions with US

Iran’s foreign minister in Pakistan amid tensions with US
2019/05/24 | 12:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran’s foreign minister is in Pakistan on a critically timed

visit amid a crisis between Tehran and Washington and ahead of next week’s

emergency Arab League meeting called by Saudi Arabia as regional tensions

escalate.Mohammad Javad Zarif was holding talks on Friday with his

Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi.Ahead of his arrival in Islamabad, Pakistan’s foreign

ministry had called on “all sides to show restraint, as any miscalculated move,

can transmute into a large-scale conflict.”Tensions have ratcheted up in recent months and the US sent

additional warships and B-52 bombers to the Gulf.Pakistan walks a fine line with neighboring Iran, despite

their sometimes prickly relationship, and ally Saudi Arabia, which this week

announced a $3.2 billion deferred oil and gas payment package for

energy-strapped Islamabad.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW