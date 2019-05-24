Home › Baghdad Post › Bomb kills at least one during Friday prayers at mosque in Kabul

Bomb kills at least one during Friday prayers at mosque in Kabul

2019/05/24 | 13:15



bomb exploded in a mosque in the Afghan capital during Friday prayers, killing



at least one person and wounding 16, the interior ministry said.



“We have rushed ambulances to the blast site,”



said a senior official in Kabul. “The mosque was filled with many men praying.”



