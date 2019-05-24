Bomb kills at least one during Friday prayers at mosque in Kabul

2019/05/24 | 13:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A
bomb exploded in a mosque in the Afghan capital during Friday prayers, killing
at least one person and wounding 16, the interior ministry said.
“We have rushed ambulances to the blast site,”
said a senior official in Kabul. “The mosque was filled with many men praying.”
