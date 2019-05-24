عربي | كوردى


Procrastinating genius: did da Vinci have attention disorder?
2019/05/24 | 13:15
Renaissance

Renaissance

genius Leonardo da Vinci's litany of exquisite but unfinished work shows he

probably had an attention disorder common to modern society.That is the view of

psychiatry professor Marco Catani, who believes Attention Deficit and

Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) explains both da Vinci's chronic procrastination

and his creative drive in the arts and sciences."I am confident ADHD is the most convincing and scientifically

plausible hypothesis to explain Leonardo's difficulty in finishing his

works," Catani, of King's College in London, argued in a scientific paper

published on Friday.Even the Italian's most famous work, the Mona Lisa portrait, was not

completely finished.Most commonly recognized in children, ADHD is now increasingly being

diagnosed in adults, including people with successful careers. Symptoms include

an inability to complete tasks, mind-wandering, and mental and physical

restlessness.Laying out his hypothesis in the scientific journal BRAIN, Catani said

historical records show da Vinci's struggles with sticking to tasks were

pervasive from childhood.Accounts from biographers and contemporaries show he was constantly on the

go, Catani said, often jumping from task to task. And like many people with

ADHD, da Vinci got very little sleep and often worked continuously

night-and-day.Catani, a specialist in ADHD, brain anatomy and Renaissance science, said

his analysis found da Vinci spent "excessive time planning projects"

but lacked perseverance."ADHD could explain aspects of Leonardo's temperament and his strange

mercurial genius," he said.Historical accounts, Catani added, also show Leonardo was left-handed and

probably had two other characteristics of people with attention deficit

disorder: dyslexia and a linguistic dominance in the right-hand side of his

brain.In a telephone interview, Catani lamented misconceptions that people with

ADHD are generally disruptive children of low intelligence and "destined

for a troubled life".He hoped his analysis of da Vinci would combat such stigma and help those

affected."Leonardo considered himself as someone who had failed in life -

which is incredible," he said. "I hope (this case) shows that ADHD is

not linked to low IQ or lack of creativity, but rather the difficulty of

capitalizing on natural talents."



