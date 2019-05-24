Procrastinating genius: did da Vinci have attention disorder?

2019/05/24 | 13:15
Renaissance
genius Leonardo da Vinci's litany of exquisite but unfinished work shows he
probably had an attention disorder common to modern society.That is the view of
psychiatry professor Marco Catani, who believes Attention Deficit and
Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) explains both da Vinci's chronic procrastination
and his creative drive in the arts and sciences."I am confident ADHD is the most convincing and scientifically
plausible hypothesis to explain Leonardo's difficulty in finishing his
works," Catani, of King's College in London, argued in a scientific paper
published on Friday.Even the Italian's most famous work, the Mona Lisa portrait, was not
completely finished.Most commonly recognized in children, ADHD is now increasingly being
diagnosed in adults, including people with successful careers. Symptoms include
an inability to complete tasks, mind-wandering, and mental and physical
restlessness.Laying out his hypothesis in the scientific journal BRAIN, Catani said
historical records show da Vinci's struggles with sticking to tasks were
pervasive from childhood.Accounts from biographers and contemporaries show he was constantly on the
go, Catani said, often jumping from task to task. And like many people with
ADHD, da Vinci got very little sleep and often worked continuously
night-and-day.Catani, a specialist in ADHD, brain anatomy and Renaissance science, said
his analysis found da Vinci spent "excessive time planning projects"
but lacked perseverance."ADHD could explain aspects of Leonardo's temperament and his strange
mercurial genius," he said.Historical accounts, Catani added, also show Leonardo was left-handed and
probably had two other characteristics of people with attention deficit
disorder: dyslexia and a linguistic dominance in the right-hand side of his
brain.In a telephone interview, Catani lamented misconceptions that people with
ADHD are generally disruptive children of low intelligence and "destined
for a troubled life".He hoped his analysis of da Vinci would combat such stigma and help those
affected."Leonardo considered himself as someone who had failed in life -
which is incredible," he said. "I hope (this case) shows that ADHD is
not linked to low IQ or lack of creativity, but rather the difficulty of
capitalizing on natural talents."
