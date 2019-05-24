عربي | كوردى


Indian forces kill leader of al Qaeda affiliate in Kashmir: police

Indian forces kill leader of al Qaeda affiliate in Kashmir: police
2019/05/24 | 15:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Indian forces have killed the leader of an al-Qaeda

affiliated militant group in Kashmir, police said on Friday, triggering

protests in parts of the disputed region.Zakir Rashid Bhat, 25, was trapped by security forces in a

three-storey house in southern Kashmir late on Thursday, said a senior police

officer, adding that the house was set ablaze during the operation.“As we were clearing debris from the house, he tried to get

up. Our troops fired at him and he was killed,” said the officer, who declined

to be named because he was not authorized to speak to media.For decades, separatists have fought an armed conflict

against Indian rule in Kashmir, with the majority of them wanting independence

for the Himalayan region, or to join New Delhi’s arch rival Pakistan.India has stepped up an offensive against militants in the

Muslim-majority region since a suicide attack in February killed 40 Indian

troopers in Kashmir and brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.Pakistan denies giving material support to militants in

Kashmir but says it provides moral and diplomatic backing for the

self-determination of Kashmiri people.Protests by supporters of Bhat broke out in parts of Kashmir

on Thursday and there were reports of demonstrations early on Friday, the

police officer said.Fearing more unrest, authorities said schools were closed

and railway services suspended in the affected areas.Any large scale unrest in the region would be a challenge

for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he prepares for a second term after

winning a general election on Thursday.Bhat, a former commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, the

largest of the militant groups fighting against Indian rule in Kashmir, founded

his own group and declared its association with al-Qaeda in 2017.Also known as Zakir Musa, he was seen as a successor to

Burhan Wani, a popular Hizbul Mujahideen commander whose death in 2016 sparked

clashes that left 90 civilians dead.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW