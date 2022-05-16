2022/05/16 | 03:12 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Coordinating agriculture and technical vocational education and training in Iraq A needs assessment workshop for establishing a National Agriculture Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Committee has been held in Baghdad.
This committee would be instrumental in harmonising various activities being undertaken by key partners to reform agriculture-related TVET in Iraq.
Representatives from the Prime […]
This committee would be instrumental in harmonising various activities being undertaken by key partners to reform agriculture-related TVET in Iraq.
Representatives from the Prime […]
read more Coordinating Ag and Tech Vocational Education in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.