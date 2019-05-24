عربي | كوردى


US State Dept. misses deadline to explain Iran arms control report

2019/05/24 | 15:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The US State Department failed to meet a deadline on

Thursday to provide information to three congressional committee chairmen

looking into whether an annual arms control report slanted and politicized assessments

about Iran, a congressional aide said.In a May 16 letter, the Democratic chairmen of the House of

Representatives Foreign Affairs, Armed Services and Intelligence committees

asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to provide a State Department briefing and

documents no later than Thursday.The chairmen’s letter cited a Reuters article on April 17

about how the administration’s annual report to Congress on global compliance

with international arms control accords provoked a dispute with US intelligence

agencies and some State Department officials.The dissenting officials, sources said, were concerned that

the document politicized and skewed assessments against Iran in a bid to lay

the groundwork to justify military action.A US official familiar with the issue and speaking on

condition of anonymity said the chairmen were to be invited to a briefing by

State Department and other government experts about the report on “adherence to

and compliance with arms control, nonproliferation and disarmament agreements

and commitments.”The congressional aide, also speaking on condition of

anonymity, said no such communication had been received.The State Department did not immediately respond to a

request for comment.US-Iranian tensions rose following US President Donald

Trump’s withdrawal last year from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and his

reimposition of tough economic sanctions. They sharpened earlier this month

after Trump tightened sanctions to try to eliminate Iran’s oil exports.Strains further deepened with Saudi Arabia accusing Iran of

ordering armed drone attacks on two oil pumping stations and the May 12

sabotage of four vessels, including two Saudi tankers, off the coast of the

United Arab Emirates.US government sources said Washington strongly suspects

militias with ties to Tehran were behind those attacks as well as a rocket

strike in Baghdad’s Green Zone.Iran denied involvement in the incidents.In their May 16 letter to Pompeo, the three chairmen said

they were “deeply concerned” the arms control report may have been produced by

political appointees “disregarding intelligence or distorting its meaning.”The State Department, they noted, was legally bound to

submit to Congress a “detailed report” on compliance by the United States and

other countries with international arms control accords.Instead, they wrote, this year’s report was only 12 pages

long, “contains no meaningful discussion” of US and Russian compliance with

such agreements and “consists largely of hypotheticals or opinion.”Several sources told Reuters that the report made them

wonder if the administration was painting Iran in the darkest light possible,

much as the George W. Bush administration used bogus and exaggerated intelligence

to justify its 2003 invasion of Iraq.



