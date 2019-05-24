عربي | كوردى


Oman trying to reduce US-Iran tensions: foreign ministry

Oman trying to reduce US-Iran tensions: foreign ministry
2019/05/24 | 16:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Oman is trying “with other parties” to reduce tensions

between the United States and Iran, the Omani Foreign Ministry tweeted on

Friday.The tweet cited Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, the

sultanate’s minister responsible for foreign affairs, who met on Monday in

Tehran with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.“There is a danger that a war breaks out, hurting the whole

world... Both parties, the American and the Iranian, are aware of the danger,”

the tweet cited the Omani minister as saying in an interview with an Arabic

publication.Oman maintains friendly ties with both the United States and

Iran and has previously been an important go-between for the two countries,

which severed diplomatic relations in 1980. Washington and Tehran are in a

protracted stand-off over Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.Tensions have been building in the last few weeks.

Washington has sent more military forces to the Middle East in a show of force

against what US officials say are Iranian threats to its troops and interests

in the region since the United States reinstated a range of economic sanctions

against Iran.President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that Iran will not

surrender to US pressure and will not abandon its goals, even if it is bombed.Another country trying to avert a confrontation in the

region is Iraq. Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi said on Tuesday that Baghdad

would send delegations to Washington and Tehran to help reduce tensions.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW