AGCFF delegation visits Al Mina Stadium in Basra

2022/05/16 | 14:26 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- AGCFF officials during their visit to the Al Mina Stadium in Basra, Iraq, yesterday.

Basra: A delegation from the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF) visited the Al Mina Stadium in Basra, Iraq, yesterday to review the latest preparations as the country gears up to host the 25th edition of the Gulf Cup in 2023.

The delegation, which is on a three-day visit to Iraq, is headed by Jassem Sultan Al Rumaihi, AGCFF Secretary-General.



The Iraqi Football Federation said the preparations for Gulf Cup are going smoothly.

“The Minister of Youth and Sports accompanied the Iraqi Football Association President Adnan Darjal and a delegation from Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation to tour the Al Mina Stadium in Basra Governorate to see the construction of the stadium and the stages of its completion,” the Iraqi Football Federation said in statement yesterday.