Iraq signs deal with China's CNOOC for seismic survey in oil blocks

2019/01/31 | 19:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq has signed a contract with China's CNOOC to conduct a seismic survey for two oil exploration blocks, oil ministry said on Thursday.
Under the deal, the seismic survey will include one offshore block in the Arab Gulf and another near the border with Iran, the oil ministry said in a statement.
Under the deal, the seismic survey will include one offshore block in the Arab Gulf and another near the border with Iran, the oil ministry said in a statement.