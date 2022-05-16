Industry Leading Biotech Company, Cerule, Opens its 10th Region Office in Mexico

2022/05/16 | 17:10 - Source: Iraq News

Co-Owner Andy Goodwin, cutting the ribbon at the Grand Opening

Jacob Orozco, Managing Director of Cerule Mexico and Andy Goodwin, Co-owner of Cerule

Loyal Cerule Family Members

Biotechnology Comes to Guadalajara! Exponential Growth at Cerule Initiates Further Expansion into its Southern American Market.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International powerhouse, Cerule, is a biotechnology enterprise, led by Co-Founders, Andy Goodwin, and Jonathan Lester.



In the pursuit of cutting-edge products, coupled with an amazing earning opportunity for all who join Cerule, this partnership brought to life a full range of wellness and skincare products and is the first company to offer a $1 million growth bonus in its lucrative pay planRecently they announced the launch of a new range of drinkable products; the first being CollagenActiv.



Each of Cerule’s products is meticulously planned, developed, and produced to help individuals achieve one result - optimal health.



The discovery, development, and efficacy of all Cerule products are backed by science and research, proving them to be the elite, all-natural products for the health and wellness of the future.Cerule is proud to spread health and wellness further into its Southern American market by opening the 10th Regional Office in the heart of the 2nd largest city in Mexico, the beautiful, Guadalajara.



Cerule’s Co-Founder, Andy Goodwin, says this about this incredible new growth,“Our investment in this sensational new office reflects our commitment to the people of Mexico in the support of their aspirations both for extraordinary health and also their financial freedom.I am incredibly excited at the future growth prospects for us all with our current range of products and those we shall introduce this year.



We have a great support team in Mexico, who will also support our expansion into future Latin American markets later this year.”It is no wonder as to why Cerule continues to flourish exponentially over short periods of time; it is the support that comes from both Andy Goodwin and Jono Lester.



Without it, Cerule would not be able to secure amazing talent to help lead its growing markets.



One of their many amazing talents is Jacob Orozco, Managing Director of Cerule Mexico.



Jacob expresses his excitement about his new office in a recent statement, “The Mexico office represents a strong pillar in Cerule's foundation, when you see this beautiful office you know it's a dream come true and it's the company's way of showing its commitment, dedication, and value that Mexico and Latin America has within the organization; it's really exciting! I can't wait, it's going to be a very emotional inauguration!”The support, the emotion, the excitement, are felt by Jacob and the entire Cerule Mexico staff.



The opening of this new establishment is only the beginning of a new chapter; A chapter in Cerule’s never-ending story of helping change the lives of people all over the globe through extraordinary experiences, extraordinary opportunities, and most importantly, extraordinary health.About Cerule: Cerule continues to revolutionize the nutritional supplements industry with the development of StemEnhance® ULTRA – the world’s first clinically proven and patented stem cell enhancer.



StemEnhance® ULTRA, and now the first-ever drinkable supplement that contains an exclusive ingredient, Cerule’s own, Cyactiv.



StemEnhance ULTRA remains the most studied and clinically proven stem cell support product on the market and is only available through the network of Cerule Independent Business Owners.



Cerule subsequently developed class-leading, proprietary products – CyActiv®, CyActiv® Joint, and PlasmaFlo®.



Cerule also developed a range of unique, all-natural skincare products including – Instant Tensor Serum, CC Cream, and Micellar Gel.Cerule is privately owned with a rapidly growing network of more than 60,000 independent business owners around the world.



With offices in California, Mexico, Canada, New Zealand, Holland, France, and Taiwan, Cerule continues to support independent business owners in building extraordinary lives by bringing proven, one-of-a-kind wellness products to markets around the globe, opening up endless opportunities to turn their passion of the products into profit.

