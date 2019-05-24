Ex-governor Al-Turaihi appeals against sacking decision

2019/05/24 | 18:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Karbala provincial council has decided to dismiss governor Aqil Al-Turaihi for “corruption.”The office of ex-governor of the Karbala province said an appeal has been submitted against a decision by the provincial council of Karbala to sack Aqil Al-Turaihi for “corruption.”Al-Turaihi, a member of Iraq’s Islamic Dawa Party, led by former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, has served as Karbala governor since June of 2013.“The decision violated a set of codes and we trust the judiciary will be just,” a statement by Turaihi’s office said on Friday.The provincial council has voted to remove the governor from his post for a number of financial and administrative violations.The council held an interrogation session last Tuesday to question Al-Turaihi regarding neglect, abuse of authority and corruption charges, which he did not attend.The ex-governor was also assigned with overseeing the implementation of all service projects carried out in the province.
Karbala provincial council has decided to dismiss governor Aqil Al-Turaihi for “corruption.”The office of ex-governor of the Karbala province said an appeal has been submitted against a decision by the provincial council of Karbala to sack Aqil Al-Turaihi for “corruption.”Al-Turaihi, a member of Iraq’s Islamic Dawa Party, led by former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, has served as Karbala governor since June of 2013.“The decision violated a set of codes and we trust the judiciary will be just,” a statement by Turaihi’s office said on Friday.The provincial council has voted to remove the governor from his post for a number of financial and administrative violations.The council held an interrogation session last Tuesday to question Al-Turaihi regarding neglect, abuse of authority and corruption charges, which he did not attend.The ex-governor was also assigned with overseeing the implementation of all service projects carried out in the province.