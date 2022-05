2022/05/16 | 17:42 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq has been engulfed by dust and sand once again, hospitalising hundreds and forcing flights to remain grounded.It is Iraq's eighth sandstorm since mid-April and the red haze reduced visibility to just a few hundred feet in In Baghdad and southern Iraqi cities.Hundreds of people were hospitalised with breathing difficulties according to medical officials, and some state schools and offices have closed.