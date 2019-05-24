French telecom giant Orange stripped of stake in Iraq’s Korek Telecom

2019/05/24 | 19:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Korek Telecom, Iraqi Kurdistan. Photo: Family Mall
BAGHDAD,— An Iraqi industry regulator has stripped France’s Orange SA of its stake in wireless operator Korek and handed it to a group of local investors, according to an official document seen by Bloomberg.
An administrative order from Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission transferred the 44% stake in Korek owned jointly by Orange and Kuwaiti logistics company Agility Public Warehousing Co. to three investors including Korek’s managing director, Sirwan Barzani. A Kurdish regional ministry executed the administrative order, according to the document dated March.
The decision marks the latest twist in Orange’s troubled foray into Iraq, which became a magnet for foreign investment in the years following the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein. The venture was one of several moves by European phone carriers into riskier business environments to seek out growth as markets closer to home matured.
Orange and Agility bought the Korek stake in 2011 and invested $810 million in the business. Then in 2014 the regulator declared the original contract invalid, saying the companies had failed to honor their commitments on spending and network building.
The decision set off legal disputes that have dragged on for years.
Barzani now holds 75% of Korek, with the two other investors holding the rest, according to the regulator’s order.
“The shareholding owned by Orange and Agility has been unlawfully expropriated and Orange will continue to take all steps to seek full compensation for this act,” said a spokesman for France’s dominant phone company. In a statement, Agility said it had “multiple legal proceedings” underway in Dubai, New York and before the World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes to try to recover its holding.
A spokesman for the telecom regulator declined to comment. The director General of registration in the Kurdish region said “the change on the Korek telecom shares was done according to an administrative order from Baghdad.”
Barzani, one of Iraq’s most powerful businessmen and a nephew of the Kurdish region’s former president Massoud Barzani, defended the regulator’s decision, saying it had been upheld by Iraqi courts.
“As a result of the implementation of the Iraqi telecom regulator’s decision, I have been left to deal with Korek’s debt burden,” he said in a statement.
Korek was established by the ruling Barzani clan in 2001 in the KDP-controlled areas of Iraqi Kurdistan with over 3 million customers in 2010. Korek was one of three mobile phone companies, which were licensed for the whole of Iraq in 2007.
Sirwan Barzani, nephew of former Kurdistan president and KDP party leader Massoud Barzani, is the CEO of Korek Telecom, but it’s not yet clear whether he own the entire multi billion company or it belongs to KDP investment office or Barzani’s family.
Massoud Barzani and his relatives control a large number of commercial enterprises in Kurdistan-Iraq, with a gross value of several billion US dollars. The family is routinely accused of corruption and nepotism by Kurdish media as well as international observers.
Reed more about Corruption in Iraqi Kurdistan
