Police launch raids against Iraqi gang in 11 German cities

2019/05/24 | 19:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Roughly 800 German police have taken part in raids of nearly 50 residences and businesses allegedly used by an Iraqi gang suspected of a wide range of criminal activities.
Al-Salam-313, as the gang is known, is allegedly involved in human trafficking, drug dealing, illegal arms trade, forging documents, and creating counterfeit currency.
According to the daily German newspaper Bild, the group's name is a reference to the Shia Muslim belief that the hidden Imam Muhammad al-Mahdi will return to Earth with 313 companions. The gang also reportedly refers to itself as the "Warriors of Muhammad."
"According to current knowledge, this was a successful strike against organized crime," said Herbert Reul, the interior minister of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, while speaking with reporters.
The raids began early Wednesday morning in eleven cities, with a focus on Cologne and the Ruhr Valley region, Essen police told the Associated Press.
Investigators said that police detained one suspect and seized computers, storage devices, drugs, cash, and counterfeit money.
