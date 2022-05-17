2022/05/17 | 03:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The United Nations Security Council has removed Iraq's state-owned Al-Rasheed Bank [Al-Rashid Bank] from its Sanctions List.The updated version of the Committee's Sanctions List, available in HTML, PDF and XML format, may be found here.Authorities in the United Kingdom have also confirmed that the bank has been removed from the […]

read more Al-Rasheed Bank removed from Sanctions Lists first appeared on Iraq Business News.