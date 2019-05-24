Iraq urges Iran to respect JCPOA nuclear deal

2019/05/24 | 19:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi Foreign Minister Ali al-Hakim on Friday called upon the Iranian administration to respect
the nuclear accord as Tehran warned it would “shift away” from certain
commitments.The minister said in press remarks that the Joint
Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) inked by Iran in 2015 along with Russia,
China, Germany, Britain, and the US is a “good deal.”According to the nuclear deal, the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency
is tasked with regularly carrying out inspections of declared facilities in
Iran, such as uranium mines and centrifuge workshops, for up to 25 years.The purpose of the agreement was to ensure Iran is not holding
undeclared stocks of nuclear material and is not developing uranium past a
certain level.“We encourage the Iranian government to stick to the JCPOA and stick to
the spirit of the agreement and continue with it,” he told reporters in Oslo
during a press briefing at a conference on combating sexual violence during
humanitarian crises.Already strained relations between the US and Iran have worsened in
recent weeks, months after a second round of US sanctions in Nov. 2018 came
into effect, targeting the Iranian energy and financial sectors.“The last thing we need is another conflict in the area. We've already
had a lot of conflicts in the area,” Hakim lamented.“I don't think anybody wants $200 per barrel of oil coming soon,” he
added.Iraq has said it is prepared to help de-escalate the situation by
playing the role of mediator.
