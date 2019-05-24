عربي | كوردى


Iraq urges Iran to respect JCPOA nuclear deal

2019/05/24 | 19:35
Iraqi Foreign Minister Ali al-Hakim on Friday called upon the Iranian administration to respect

the nuclear accord as Tehran warned it would “shift away” from certain

commitments.The minister said in press remarks that the Joint

Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) inked by Iran in 2015 along with Russia,

China, Germany, Britain, and the US is a “good deal.”According to the nuclear deal, the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency

is tasked with regularly carrying out inspections of declared facilities in

Iran, such as uranium mines and centrifuge workshops, for up to 25 years.The purpose of the agreement was to ensure Iran is not holding

undeclared stocks of nuclear material and is not developing uranium past a

certain level.“We encourage the Iranian government to stick to the JCPOA and stick to

the spirit of the agreement and continue with it,” he told reporters in Oslo

during a press briefing at a conference on combating sexual violence during

humanitarian crises.Already strained relations between the US and Iran have worsened in

recent weeks, months after a second round of US sanctions in Nov. 2018 came

into effect, targeting the Iranian energy and financial sectors.“The last thing we need is another conflict in the area. We've already

had a lot of conflicts in the area,” Hakim lamented.“I don't think anybody wants $200 per barrel of oil coming soon,” he

added.Iraq has said it is prepared to help de-escalate the situation by

playing the role of mediator.

