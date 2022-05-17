Grundfos Selects MontaVista CGX as a Linux Solution for Their Industrial Multi Pump Controller

2022/05/17 | 16:18 - Source: Iraq News

MontaVista’s state-of-the-art CGX Linux to be used in Grundfos Multi pump controller along with IoT & Edge custom features that facilitate system-wide security.

MontaVista is happy to collaborate with a global market leader like Grundfos where we can apply our embedded experience and help them build their next generation intelligent edge industrial devices.”

— Ravi Gupta, CEO and President of MontaVIsta Software, LLC.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MontaVista® Software, LLC, a leader in commercial Embedded Linux® products and services, today announced a major design win at Grundfos in Denmark.



Grundfos is the largest pump manufacturer in the world, based in Denmark, producing more than 16 million pumps a year with 19,000 employees globally.MontaVista’s Carrier-Grade eXpress (CGX) Linux is an embedded Linux product family with 20+ years of market dominance across millions of shipped devices requiring rich features, high availability, and reliability.



The CGX platform includes true commercial grade embedded expert support, robust, documented, and certifiable test practices, and very long-term maintenance options.Supporting Quotes:“MontaVista was selected since they have a long spotless history of offering open-source products with 10+ years long term support and maintenance.



At Grundfos we need to have a reliable partner who will work with us in the long-term” said Erik Laursen, Senior Manager, SW Platform & Architecture.



“MontaVista offered a very reliable open-source solution and expertise with its global engineering and support organization that will benefits Grundfos and its customers for many years”“We immediately felt that our CGX product is a perfect fit for Grundfos’ requirements.



We are extremely happy to collaborate with a global market leader like Grundfos where we can apply our extensive embedded experience and knowledge and help them build their next generation intelligent edge industrial devices using our products and services,” said Ravi Gupta, CEO and President of MontaVista Software, LLC.MontaVista is inviting interested parties to contact MontaVista at sales@mvista.com and/or visit www.mvista.com for more information.About MontaVista SoftwareMontaVista Software, LLC, is a leader in embedded Linux commercialization.



For over 20 years, MontaVista has been helping embedded developers get the most out of open source by adding commercial quality, integration, hardware enablement, expert support, and the expert resources of the MontaVista development community.



Because MontaVista customers enjoy faster time-to-market, more competitive device functionality, and lower total cost, more devices have been deployed with MontaVista than with any other Linux.For more information about MontaVista, visit http://www.mvista.comMontaVista PR TeamMontaVista Software, LLC.+1 669-777-6841email us here

