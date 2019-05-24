Release of Kirkuk ex-governor damages Interpol's trust for 10 yrs: MP

2019/05/24 | 21:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Parliamentary
integrity committee member Alia Nassif said on Friday that the release of former
Kirkuk governor arrested earlier in Beirut, according to some reports, has affected
the Interpol's confidence in the Iraqi judiciary for 10 years.Great
efforts have been made to establish the Interpol's confidence in the decisions
of the Iraqi judiciary. These efforts have resulted in handing over several
wanted persons, including Falah al-Sudani.However,
"the intervention that took place in the case of former governor of Kirkuk
(Najmaldin Karim) blew all previous efforts, returned us to square one , and
made all efforts to combat corruption and pursue it at any place fade,"
Nassif added.A source revealed a high-level mediation by the
Kurdistan Democratic Party to release the former governor, who was arrested by
the security authority at the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport,
according to orders from Interpol.
