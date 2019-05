Release of Kirkuk ex-governor damages Interpol's trust for 10 yrs: MP

2019/05/24 | 21:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Parliamentaryintegrity committee member Alia Nassif said on Friday that the release of formerKirkuk governor arrested earlier in Beirut, according to some reports, has affectedthe Interpol's confidence in the Iraqi judiciary for 10 years.Greatefforts have been made to establish the Interpol's confidence in the decisionsof the Iraqi judiciary. These efforts have resulted in handing over severalwanted persons, including Falah al-Sudani.However,"the intervention that took place in the case of former governor of Kirkuk(Najmaldin Karim) blew all previous efforts, returned us to square one , andmade all efforts to combat corruption and pursue it at any place fade,"Nassif added.A source revealed a high-level mediation by theKurdistan Democratic Party to release the former governor, who was arrested bythe security authority at the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport,according to orders from Interpol.