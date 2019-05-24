عربي | كوردى


US deploys 1,500 troops to Middle East

2019/05/24 | 22:25
The United States

announced on Friday the deployment of 1,500 troops to the Middle East,

describing it as an effort to bolster defenses against Iran as it accused the

country's Revolutionary Guards of direct responsibility for this month's tanker

attacks.US President

Donald Trump publicly announced the 1,500 figure, which had been previously

reported by Reuters, and described it as a defensive measure. The troops

include personnel manning missile defense systems, aerial surveillance to spot

threats and engineers to fortify defenses."We want to

have protection in the Middle East. We're going to be sending a relatively

small number of troops, mostly protective," Trump said as he left the

White House for a trip to Japan.The deployment

marks a reversal of sorts for Trump, who only on Thursday said he thought more

troops were unnecessary. Trump has sought to detangle the US military from

open-ended conflicts in places like Syria and Afghanistan.The deployment is

relatively small, compared with the about 70,000 American troops now stationed

across a region that stretches from Egypt to Afghanistan. In addition, some 600

of the 1,500 "new" troops are already in the Middle East manning Patriot

missiles, and will see their deployments extended.Eager to avoid

escalation with Iran amid already heightened tensions, Pentagon officials

stressed the defensive nature of the deployment in a news briefing and noted

that none of the troops would be heading to hot spots like Iraq or Syria."These are

defensive forces," said Katie Wheelbarger, one of the Pentagon's most

senior policy officials.The Trump

administration this month ordered the deployment of an aircraft carrier strike

group, bombers and additional Patriot missiles to the Middle East, citing

intelligence about possible Iranian preparations to attack US forces or

interests.ATTACKS ON TANKERSRear Admiral

Michael Gilday, the director of the Joint Staff, on Friday described US

intelligence portraying a new Iranian "campaign" that used old

tactics, and stretched from Iraq to Yemen to the waters in the Strait of

Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint for the global oil trade.Gilday accused

Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) of being directly responsible for attacks on

tankers off the United Arab Emirates earlier this month -- in what could be a

foreshadowing of the conclusion of ongoing investigations into the incident."The attack

against the shipping in Fujairah, we attribute it to the IRGC," Gilday

said, explaining that the Pentagon attributed limpet mines used in the attack

directly to the IRGC.He declined to

describe "the means of delivery" of the mines, however.Gilday also accused

Iran-backed "proxy" forces of carrying out a rocket attack in

Baghdad's Green Zone last week.The Pentagon did

not provide any evidence to support its claims, but said it hoped to further

declassify intelligence supporting them. Iran has dismissed the accusations

entirely and accuses the United States of brinkmanship with its troop

deployments.Trump played down

the potential for military conflict in the region, saying he believed Iran did

not want a confrontation with the United States -- even as Washington tightens

sanctions with a goal of pushing Iran to make concessions beyond the terms of

its 2015 nuclear deal.Trump pulled out of

the international deal between Iran and six major world powers last year."Right now, I

don't think Iran wants to fight. And I certainly don't think they want to fight

with us," Trump said."But they

cannot have nuclear weapons," he continued. "They can't have nuclear

weapons. And they understand that."

