US deploys 1,500 troops to Middle East

2019/05/24 | 22:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The United Statesannounced on Friday the deployment of 1,500 troops to the Middle East,describing it as an effort to bolster defenses against Iran as it accused thecountry's Revolutionary Guards of direct responsibility for this month's tankerattacks.US PresidentDonald Trump publicly announced the 1,500 figure, which had been previouslyreported by Reuters, and described it as a defensive measure. The troopsinclude personnel manning missile defense systems, aerial surveillance to spotthreats and engineers to fortify defenses."We want tohave protection in the Middle East. We're going to be sending a relativelysmall number of troops, mostly protective," Trump said as he left theWhite House for a trip to Japan.The deploymentmarks a reversal of sorts for Trump, who only on Thursday said he thought moretroops were unnecessary. Trump has sought to detangle the US military fromopen-ended conflicts in places like Syria and Afghanistan.The deployment isrelatively small, compared with the about 70,000 American troops now stationedacross a region that stretches from Egypt to Afghanistan. In addition, some 600of the 1,500 "new" troops are already in the Middle East manning Patriotmissiles, and will see their deployments extended.Eager to avoidescalation with Iran amid already heightened tensions, Pentagon officialsstressed the defensive nature of the deployment in a news briefing and notedthat none of the troops would be heading to hot spots like Iraq or Syria."These aredefensive forces," said Katie Wheelbarger, one of the Pentagon's mostsenior policy officials.The Trumpadministration this month ordered the deployment of an aircraft carrier strikegroup, bombers and additional Patriot missiles to the Middle East, citingintelligence about possible Iranian preparations to attack US forces orinterests.ATTACKS ON TANKERSRear AdmiralMichael Gilday, the director of the Joint Staff, on Friday described USintelligence portraying a new Iranian "campaign" that used oldtactics, and stretched from Iraq to Yemen to the waters in the Strait ofHormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint for the global oil trade.Gilday accusedIran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) of being directly responsible for attacks ontankers off the United Arab Emirates earlier this month -- in what could be aforeshadowing of the conclusion of ongoing investigations into the incident."The attackagainst the shipping in Fujairah, we attribute it to the IRGC," Gildaysaid, explaining that the Pentagon attributed limpet mines used in the attackdirectly to the IRGC.He declined todescribe "the means of delivery" of the mines, however.Gilday also accusedIran-backed "proxy" forces of carrying out a rocket attack inBaghdad's Green Zone last week.The Pentagon didnot provide any evidence to support its claims, but said it hoped to furtherdeclassify intelligence supporting them. Iran has dismissed the accusationsentirely and accuses the United States of brinkmanship with its troopdeployments.Trump played downthe potential for military conflict in the region, saying he believed Iran didnot want a confrontation with the United States -- even as Washington tightenssanctions with a goal of pushing Iran to make concessions beyond the terms ofits 2015 nuclear deal.Trump pulled out ofthe international deal between Iran and six major world powers last year."Right now, Idon't think Iran wants to fight. And I certainly don't think they want to fightwith us," Trump said."But theycannot have nuclear weapons," he continued. "They can't have nuclearweapons. And they understand that."