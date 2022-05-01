In Iraq, desertification leads to multiple sandstorms

2022/05/18 | 01:08 - Source: Iraq News

On Monday, May 16, the city of Baghdad woke up to a thick cloud of blinding, suffocating orange dust for the ninth time since the beginning of April.



This led to hospital emergency rooms filling up and planes being grounded.



During similar weather conditions on May 5, one person died and 5,000 others were hospitalized with respiratory problems.



While it's not uncommon to experience sandstorms this time of year, stretching from southern Iraq to the western desert province of Anbar, their frequency and severity are increasing.



While according to the United Nations Environment Program, Iraq is ranked among the five countries in the world most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and desertification, the country is ill-prepared to respond.

"In the past, we had two sandstorms a year, now we have about 20.



And they have a much higher density," said Jaafar Jotheri, a geoarchaeologist at the University of Al-Qadisiyah and at Durham University in the United Kingdom.



And, over the next two decades, Iraq could be facing "272 dust days" per year, warned Issa Al-Fayyad, an official at the Ministry of Environment, in April.



Mr.



Jotheri added that "unlike other countries in the region such as Iran, Saudi Arabia or Jordan, Iraq does not have adequate infrastructure, appropriate windows in homes or greenhouses to protect crops." He warned of the potentially disastrous social and economic consequences for the country.

Uncontrolled urban expansion

In a 2021 report on the impact of climate change in Iraq, the United Nations estimated that "increasing temperatures and changing precipitation patterns have led to recurrent droughts, desertification and more frequent sandstorms." Heat waves, marked by temperatures exceeding 50°C, are also becoming more frequent, and the average temperature could still increase by two degrees by 2050.

By that time, Iraq could also lose another 20% of its water resources, according to estimates by the World Bank.



The lack of rainfall – 150 millimeters per year – and the reduced flow of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, particularly due to the construction of dams in Turkey and Iran, are leading to soil salinization.



The water stress index places Iraq at 3.7 points out of 5 (the highest level of water scarcity).



By 2040, this figure is predicted to rise to 4.6, resulting in a complete drought.



Desertification already affects 39% of Iraq's surface area, and the country loses about 100 square kilometers of arable land every year.

"This is related to climate change, but that's not all," said Azzam Alwash, an Iraqi environmentalist.



"Climate change has become an excuse for the government to justify more than two decades of inaction." Experts point to the country's poor management of ground and surface water and outdated irrigation techniques.



They also highlight changes caused by inappropriate agricultural practices, tree felling and loss of vegetation cover due to uncontrolled urban expansion in response to Iraq's growing population, which is currently around 40 million.



Four decades of war, particularly the most recent one waged against the Islamic State from 2014 to 2017, have also damaged the desert from the impact of moving tanks.

