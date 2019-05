Barzani, Allawi discuss efforts to combat ISIS

2019/05/24 | 22:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Head of the KurdistanDemocratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani met on Friday with head of the Wataniya Coalition AyadAllawi in Erbil, where they discussed the latest developments in Iraq and theregion.During the meeting, they exchangedviews on the political situation in Iraq and relations between Erbil and Baghdadas well as the anti-ISIS war, a statement by the KDP's office revealed.The KDPhas been described as a tribal, feudalistic,and aristocratic partywhich is controlled, since it was established in 1946, by the Barzanifamily.