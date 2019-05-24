Barzani, Allawi discuss efforts to combat ISIS

2019/05/24 | 22:25
Head of the Kurdistan
Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani met on Friday with head of the Wataniya Coalition Ayad
Allawi in Erbil, where they discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the
region.During the meeting, they exchanged
views on the political situation in Iraq and relations between Erbil and Baghdad
as well as the anti-ISIS war, a statement by the KDP's office revealed.The KDP
has been described as a tribal, feudalistic,
and aristocratic party
which is controlled, since it was established in 1946, by the Barzani
family.
