Barzani, Allawi discuss efforts to combat ISIS
2019/05/24 | 22:25
Head of the Kurdistan

Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani met on Friday with head of the Wataniya Coalition Ayad

Allawi in Erbil, where they discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the

region.During the meeting, they exchanged

views on the political situation in Iraq and relations between Erbil and Baghdad

as well as the anti-ISIS war, a statement by the KDP's office revealed.The KDP

has been described as a tribal, feudalistic,

and aristocratic party

which is controlled, since it was established in 1946, by the Barzani

family.

