Europeans launch trade mechanism for Iran defying US sanctions

2019/01/31 | 19:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
France, Germany and Britain have set up a mechanism for
non-dollar trade with Iran to avert US sanctions, although diplomats
acknowledge it is unlikely to free up the big transactions that Tehran says it
needs to keep a nuclear deal afloat.Washington's major European allies opposed last year's
decision by President Donald Trump to abandon the 2015 deal, under which
international sanctions on Iran were lifted in return for Tehran accepting curbs
on its nuclear program.Iran has threatened to pull out of the deal unless the
European powers enable it to receive economic benefits. The Europeans have
promised to help companies do business with Iran as long as it abides by the
deal.Washington says that, although Iran has met the terms, the
accord was too generous, failing to rein in Iran's ballistic missile program or curb its regional meddling.New US sanctions have largely succeeded in persuading
European companies to abandon plans to invest in Iran.The European trade vehicle was conceived as a way to help
match Iranian oil and gas exports against purchases of EU goods. However, those
ambitions have been toned down, with diplomats saying that, realistically, it
will be used only for smaller trade, for example of humanitarian products or
food."It won't change things dramatically, but it's an
important political message to Iran to show that we are determined to save the
JCPOA (Iran deal) and also to the United States to show we defend our interests
despite their extraterritorial sanctions," one European diplomat said.The EU has spent months preparing the system and it will
take several months more to become operational.The Instrument In Support Of Trade Exchanges, or INSTEX, is
registered in France and will be headed by German banker Per Fischer, a former
Commerzbank director. The three European powers are shareholders and hope other
states will join later, although a senior German official said this was not
imminent.Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said the
mechanism was a good first step.The European powers must now establish a budget for INSTEX
and define its rules. Iran must also set up a mirror company."It seems that Iran should set up the same system
inside Iran to organise rial transactions for Iranian companies," Araqchi
was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.The US Embassy in Germany said it did not expect INSTEX to
blunt its effort to pile economic pressure on Tehran.Even as European powers and the European Union have worked
to preserve the nuclear deal, relations with Tehran have been worsening. The EU
this month imposed its first sanctions on Iran since the nuclear pact, in
response to the ballistic missile tests and assassination plots on European
soil.In a symbolic move, the EU added two Iranian individuals and
an Iranian intelligence unit to its terrorist list.The three big European powers are also assessing whether to
push for new sanctions on Iran over its missile programme, diplomats have told
Reuters.Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders told reporters at
an ministerial meeting in Bucharest that European countries shared some of
Washington's concerns, but that abandoning the nuclear deal would not help
address them.
