Europeans launch trade mechanism for Iran defying US sanctions
2019/01/31 | 19:15
France, Germany and Britain have set up a mechanism for

non-dollar trade with Iran to avert US sanctions, although diplomats

acknowledge it is unlikely to free up the big transactions that Tehran says it

needs to keep a nuclear deal afloat.Washington's major European allies opposed last year's

decision by President Donald Trump to abandon the 2015 deal, under which

international sanctions on Iran were lifted in return for Tehran accepting curbs

on its nuclear program.Iran has threatened to pull out of the deal unless the

European powers enable it to receive economic benefits. The Europeans have

promised to help companies do business with Iran as long as it abides by the

deal.Washington says that, although Iran has met the terms, the

accord was too generous, failing to rein in Iran's ballistic missile program or curb its regional meddling.New US sanctions have largely succeeded in persuading

European companies to abandon plans to invest in Iran.The European trade vehicle was conceived as a way to help

match Iranian oil and gas exports against purchases of EU goods. However, those

ambitions have been toned down, with diplomats saying that, realistically, it

will be used only for smaller trade, for example of humanitarian products or

food."It won't change things dramatically, but it's an

important political message to Iran to show that we are determined to save the

JCPOA (Iran deal) and also to the United States to show we defend our interests

despite their extraterritorial sanctions," one European diplomat said.The EU has spent months preparing the system and it will

take several months more to become operational.The Instrument In Support Of Trade Exchanges, or INSTEX, is

registered in France and will be headed by German banker Per Fischer, a former

Commerzbank director. The three European powers are shareholders and hope other

states will join later, although a senior German official said this was not

imminent.Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said the

mechanism was a good first step.The European powers must now establish a budget for INSTEX

and define its rules. Iran must also set up a mirror company."It seems that Iran should set up the same system

inside Iran to organise rial transactions for Iranian companies," Araqchi

was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.The US Embassy in Germany said it did not expect INSTEX to

blunt its effort to pile economic pressure on Tehran.Even as European powers and the European Union have worked

to preserve the nuclear deal, relations with Tehran have been worsening. The EU

this month imposed its first sanctions on Iran since the nuclear pact, in

response to the ballistic missile tests and assassination plots on European

soil.In a symbolic move, the EU added two Iranian individuals and

an Iranian intelligence unit to its terrorist list.The three big European powers are also assessing whether to

push for new sanctions on Iran over its missile programme, diplomats have told

Reuters.Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders told reporters at

an ministerial meeting in Bucharest that European countries shared some of

Washington's concerns, but that abandoning the nuclear deal would not help

address them.

