Pompeo to meet with Merkel next week at start of Europe visit

2019/05/24 | 23:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

US Secretary of

State Mike Pompeo will visit Berlin next week at the start of a trip to Europe

and will hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel that had been scheduled

earlier this month, but were called off at the last minute as tensions rose

over Iran.Pompeo will also

visit Switzerland, the Netherlands and Britain on his May 30-June 5 trip, the

US State Department said.A German government

spokeswoman said Pompeo would meet with Merkel on May 31, and the German leader

will stress that tensions with Iran over its nuclear program and role in the

Middle East must be resolved peacefully.The State

Department said the talks would also involve Pompeo's German counterpart, Heiko

Maas. "The Secretary welcomes this opportunity to meet soon after his

previously postponed visit to Germany," the State Department said in a

statement.Pompeo had called

off a visit to Berlin scheduled for May 7 and flew to the Iraqi capital,

Baghdad, instead amid soaring tensions between the United States and Iran.A senior German

diplomat was in Tehran on Thursday for meetings with Iranian officials to try

to preserve the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that the Trump administration

withdrew from last year.Britain, France and

Germany, which signed the deal along with the United States, China and Russia,

are determined to show they can compensate for Washington's withdrawal, protect

trade and still dissuade Tehran from quitting the accord designed to prevent it

developing a nuclear bomb.Washington has

tightened sanctions on Iran with the aim of pushing it to make concessions

beyond the terms of the 2015 deal.It also deployed a

carrier strike group, bombers and Patriot missiles to the Middle East this

month in response to what it called indications of possible preparations for an

attack by Iran. On Friday, President Donald Trump said he would send about

1,500 US troops to the Middle East, mostly as a protective measure.The State

Department said that in Switzerland Pompeo will hold talks with Foreign

Minister Ignazio Cassis and also meet with Swiss business leaders and the

director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.In the Netherlands,

Pompeo will attend the opening of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit with Prime

Minister Mark Rutte, and he will then join Trump’s state visit to Britain,

which starts on June 3.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


