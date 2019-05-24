Home › Baghdad Post › Pompeo to meet with Merkel next week at start of Europe visit

Pompeo to meet with Merkel next week at start of Europe visit

2019/05/24 | 23:00



US Secretary of



State Mike Pompeo will visit Berlin next week at the start of a trip to Europe



and will hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel that had been scheduled



earlier this month, but were called off at the last minute as tensions rose



over Iran.Pompeo will also



visit Switzerland, the Netherlands and Britain on his May 30-June 5 trip, the



US State Department said.A German government



spokeswoman said Pompeo would meet with Merkel on May 31, and the German leader



will stress that tensions with Iran over its nuclear program and role in the



Middle East must be resolved peacefully.The State



Department said the talks would also involve Pompeo's German counterpart, Heiko



Maas. "The Secretary welcomes this opportunity to meet soon after his



previously postponed visit to Germany," the State Department said in a



statement.Pompeo had called



off a visit to Berlin scheduled for May 7 and flew to the Iraqi capital,



Baghdad, instead amid soaring tensions between the United States and Iran.A senior German



diplomat was in Tehran on Thursday for meetings with Iranian officials to try



to preserve the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that the Trump administration



withdrew from last year.Britain, France and



Germany, which signed the deal along with the United States, China and Russia,



are determined to show they can compensate for Washington's withdrawal, protect



trade and still dissuade Tehran from quitting the accord designed to prevent it



developing a nuclear bomb.Washington has



tightened sanctions on Iran with the aim of pushing it to make concessions



beyond the terms of the 2015 deal.It also deployed a



carrier strike group, bombers and Patriot missiles to the Middle East this



month in response to what it called indications of possible preparations for an



attack by Iran. On Friday, President Donald Trump said he would send about



1,500 US troops to the Middle East, mostly as a protective measure.The State



Department said that in Switzerland Pompeo will hold talks with Foreign



Minister Ignazio Cassis and also meet with Swiss business leaders and the



director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.In the Netherlands,



Pompeo will attend the opening of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit with Prime



Minister Mark Rutte, and he will then join Trump’s state visit to Britain,



which starts on June 3.



