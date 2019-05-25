French police hunt suitcase bomber after blast in Lyon

2019/05/25 | 00:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
French police were
hunting a suspected suitcase bomber on Friday after an explosion in the central
city of Lyon that injured 13 people, officials said.The suspect was
captured on security video leaving a bag in front of a bakery shortly before an
explosion occurred at around 5:30 pm, police sources and local mayor Denis
Broliquier said.Most of those hurt
were hospitalised for treatment to leg injuries that were described as light.President Emmanuel
Macron characterised the incident as an "attack" when the news broke
during a live YouTube interview ahead of Sunday's European elections. "My
thoughts are with the injured," he said.Paris
anti-terrorism prosecutors opened an investigation as police said they were
treating the blast as an attempted homicide, and Interior Minister Christophe
Castaner headed to the scene.The partially
masked suspect appeared in security camera footage wheeling a bicycle to the
scene, before leaving a bag outside a branch of Brioche Doree, a popular bakery
chain.Police sources
described the suspected attacker as a European or North African male, seen
wearing beige Bermuda shorts, an army-green scarf or head wrap and dark
glasses.Soon after he left,
the blast rained metal bolts on passersby in front of the premises on rue
Victor Hugo, several blocks from the city's main station, according to police.Police forces
across France have been instructed to increase security in public places and
event venues, Castaner said.
French police were
hunting a suspected suitcase bomber on Friday after an explosion in the central
city of Lyon that injured 13 people, officials said.The suspect was
captured on security video leaving a bag in front of a bakery shortly before an
explosion occurred at around 5:30 pm, police sources and local mayor Denis
Broliquier said.Most of those hurt
were hospitalised for treatment to leg injuries that were described as light.President Emmanuel
Macron characterised the incident as an "attack" when the news broke
during a live YouTube interview ahead of Sunday's European elections. "My
thoughts are with the injured," he said.Paris
anti-terrorism prosecutors opened an investigation as police said they were
treating the blast as an attempted homicide, and Interior Minister Christophe
Castaner headed to the scene.The partially
masked suspect appeared in security camera footage wheeling a bicycle to the
scene, before leaving a bag outside a branch of Brioche Doree, a popular bakery
chain.Police sources
described the suspected attacker as a European or North African male, seen
wearing beige Bermuda shorts, an army-green scarf or head wrap and dark
glasses.Soon after he left,
the blast rained metal bolts on passersby in front of the premises on rue
Victor Hugo, several blocks from the city's main station, according to police.Police forces
across France have been instructed to increase security in public places and
event venues, Castaner said.