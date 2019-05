French police hunt suitcase bomber after blast in Lyon

2019/05/25 | 00:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-French police werehunting a suspected suitcase bomber on Friday after an explosion in the centralcity of Lyon that injured 13 people, officials said.The suspect wascaptured on security video leaving a bag in front of a bakery shortly before anexplosion occurred at around 5:30 pm, police sources and local mayor DenisBroliquier said.Most of those hurtwere hospitalised for treatment to leg injuries that were described as light.President EmmanuelMacron characterised the incident as an "attack" when the news brokeduring a live YouTube interview ahead of Sunday's European elections. "Mythoughts are with the injured," he said.Parisanti-terrorism prosecutors opened an investigation as police said they weretreating the blast as an attempted homicide, and Interior Minister ChristopheCastaner headed to the scene.The partiallymasked suspect appeared in security camera footage wheeling a bicycle to thescene, before leaving a bag outside a branch of Brioche Doree, a popular bakerychain.Police sourcesdescribed the suspected attacker as a European or North African male, seenwearing beige Bermuda shorts, an army-green scarf or head wrap and darkglasses.Soon after he left,the blast rained metal bolts on passersby in front of the premises on rueVictor Hugo, several blocks from the city's main station, according to police.Police forcesacross France have been instructed to increase security in public places andevent venues, Castaner said.