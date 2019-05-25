عربي | كوردى


French police hunt suitcase bomber after blast in Lyon
2019/05/25 | 00:45
French police were

hunting a suspected suitcase bomber on Friday after an explosion in the central

city of Lyon that injured 13 people, officials said.The suspect was

captured on security video leaving a bag in front of a bakery shortly before an

explosion occurred at around 5:30 pm, police sources and local mayor Denis

Broliquier said.Most of those hurt

were hospitalised for treatment to leg injuries that were described as light.President Emmanuel

Macron characterised the incident as an "attack" when the news broke

during a live YouTube interview ahead of Sunday's European elections. "My

thoughts are with the injured," he said.Paris

anti-terrorism prosecutors opened an investigation as police said they were

treating the blast as an attempted homicide, and Interior Minister Christophe

Castaner headed to the scene.The partially

masked suspect appeared in security camera footage wheeling a bicycle to the

scene, before leaving a bag outside a branch of Brioche Doree, a popular bakery

chain.Police sources

described the suspected attacker as a European or North African male, seen

wearing beige Bermuda shorts, an army-green scarf or head wrap and dark

glasses.Soon after he left,

the blast rained metal bolts on passersby in front of the premises on rue

Victor Hugo, several blocks from the city's main station, according to police.Police forces

across France have been instructed to increase security in public places and

event venues, Castaner said.

