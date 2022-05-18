Rated A1 Expands Fortune 500 Client Support Across Rural America

2022/05/19 | 08:44 - Source: Iraq News

Veteran Owned Business to Prioritize Community Engagement

We are looking to connect more organically with each and every community we do business in.



Simply put, it is the right thing to do, and it is good business.”

— David Griffith, President and CEO, Rated A1

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rated A1, a veteran business enterprise, is expanding its Fortune 500 client support and exploring opportunities in rural America.



Active throughout the past decade across dozens of states, the Georgia-based business is “looking to connect more organically with the communities we serve,” says, Rated A1 President and CEO, David Griffith.“Founded on military principles and engaging with the hearts of warriors, we have been fortunate to grow to a point where our projects cover a wide swath of communities in rural America.



We realize once completed, our project installations become a vital part of the community fabric.



Rural consumers typically have a much smaller number of retail service locations to choose from and therefore, rely more heavily upon the ones that are located conveniently for them,” says Griffith.In an effort to increase Rated A1’s connection to the rural lifestyle, the company is announcing the establishment of the Victor Alpha Foundation to foster community outreach.“In every job we launch, our Team Members enjoy being a part of Rated A1’s ecosystem that promotes healthy living, honoring families, productive civic engagement and fostering opportunities and respect for our Veterans,” said Stan Houston, Director of Operations.



”We know these values ring true as part of the rural lifestyle across America, and we would like Rated A1 to be more clearly seen celebrating and amplifying these core values.”The Victor Alpha Foundation (VAF) provides a targeted approach in identifying organizations in each of the communities deserving of more buy-in.



Bolstering community philanthropic efforts, education, health and wellness, supporting children in local communities or simply reaching out to connect with local veterans-based community organizations and support groups are all going to be important core mission goals for VAF.“Rated A1 is thankful to be serving our unique niche, and we want people to know that behind a big name retail store that opens in their town, there are the beating hearts of real human beings who are already strong supporters of that community.



We don’t want to just build, disconnect, and move on to the next engagement.



We see a continued connection of service to the communities we’ve come to know as simply the right way to do business.” – David GriffithAbout Rated A1Rated A1, Inc., is a veteran business enterprise and dynamic project solutions company.



Rated A1 specializes in remodels and new store set-ups leveraging merchandising and construction services across the United States.



As an industry leader, Rated A1 deploys innovation and process efficiency to satisfy challenging requirements.



Rated A1's platform combines proprietary tools with an advanced program management system leveraging communication and reporting technologies into a comprehensive enterprise application to engage qualified professionals and resource teams with a broad depth of project experience throughout multiple vertical markets.CONNECT: Find out more about Rated A1 and join its ever-growing Team of Professionals at: http://www.rateda1.comJoin Rated A1’s Social Media community: @RatedA1inc,

, Rated A1 Georgia Job Connections

