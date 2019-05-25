عربي | كوردى


Abadi: Corruption behind depriving me from staying in power for second term

2019/05/25 | 02:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi said

the current political scene is even "worse than Mohasasa (quota system),"

saying that 'the corrupt have decided that I cannot win a second term fearing

for their interests." Political Mohasasa in Iraq is defined as the

allocation of positions on the basis of sect and party.It is "unfair" to give ministries

to blocs while neglecting others, Abadi said in a statement, adding that the national

interests must be prioritized over personal interests.The former prime minister blamed the current government

for returning of people suspected of corruption to hold executive positions."We still insist on adopting professionalism in choosing the rest of the posts, while the other [party] insists

on Mohasasa."

He pointed out that "the victory that

has been achieved against terrorism and ensuring citizens' safety, was due to the efforts and sacrifices exerted by soldiers of the Iraqi army."

