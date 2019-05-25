Home › Baghdad Post › Abadi: Corruption behind depriving me from staying in power for second term

Abadi: Corruption behind depriving me from staying in power for second term

2019/05/25 | 02:30



the current political scene is even "worse than Mohasasa (quota system),"



saying that 'the corrupt have decided that I cannot win a second term fearing



for their interests." Political Mohasasa in Iraq is defined as the



allocation of positions on the basis of sect and party.It is "unfair" to give ministries



to blocs while neglecting others, Abadi said in a statement, adding that the national



interests must be prioritized over personal interests.The former prime minister blamed the current government



for returning of people suspected of corruption to hold executive positions."We still insist on adopting professionalism in choosing the rest of the posts, while the other [party] insists



on Mohasasa."



He pointed out that "the victory that



has been achieved against terrorism and ensuring citizens' safety, was due to the efforts and sacrifices exerted by soldiers of the Iraqi army."



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi saidthe current political scene is even "worse than Mohasasa (quota system),"saying that 'the corrupt have decided that I cannot win a second term fearingfor their interests." Political Mohasasa in Iraq is defined as theallocation of positions on the basis of sect and party.It is "unfair" to give ministriesto blocs while neglecting others, Abadi said in a statement, adding that the nationalinterests must be prioritized over personal interests.The former prime minister blamed the current governmentfor returning of people suspected of corruption to hold executive positions."We still insist on adopting professionalism in choosing the rest of the posts, while the other [party] insistson Mohasasa."He pointed out that "the victory thathas been achieved against terrorism and ensuring citizens' safety, was due to the efforts and sacrifices exerted by soldiers of the Iraqi army."