Meet Top Iraqi Officials at IBBC Conference

2022/05/19 | 16:30 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Hear Iraq's principal ministers and financiers share their vision and policies for Energy, Finance and Educational sectors at IBBC's Mansion House conference on 24th May.Iraq is on the cusp of forming a new Government and is benefitting from high oil revenues and stability.The IBBC Spring conference is ideally timed for a potential new […]

